बजट का जमीनी इफैक्ट:सोना 1000, चांदी 5000 रु. सस्ती हुई, पर लोग ‘वेट एंड वॉच’ मूड में, खरीदारी और सस्ते की आस में राेकी

जाेधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • आगे आसार- वैश्विक उठापटक के चलते सोना काफी सस्ता होने की संभावना कम
  • इंडस्ट्रियल डिमांड बढ़ने से चांदी भी अधिक नहीं गिरेगी

बजट में मिडिल क्लास के लिए सबसे बड़ी साैगात बनकर आए सस्ते साेना-चांदी के अगले दिन मंगलवार को भी इनकी बिक्री में कोई तेजी नहीं आई। जबकि मंगलवार को सोना 10 ग्राम करीब 1000 रुपए और सस्ता होकर 49,700 रुपए के स्तर पर पहुंच गया। वहीं चांदी भी चमक खोकर प्रति किलो 5 हजार रुपए गिरी। चांदी 70 हजार रुपए प्रति किलो बिकी।

इन सबके बावजूद शहर के गोल्ड-सिल्वर एवं ज्वैलरी के बड़े मार्केट सर्राफा बाजार, घोड़ों का चौक, नई सड़क-सोजती गेट एवं सरदारपुरा में ग्राहकी सामान्य ही रही। भारी आभूषणों के लिए मशहूर शहर में लोगों की इस ठंडी प्रतिक्रिया को जानने की भास्कर ने विशेषज्ञों से कोशिश की।

सामने आया कि जनता अभी वेट एंड वॉच मूड में है। लोगों को उम्मीद है कि अभी अगले 2-3 दिनों में सोना-चांदी में और गिरावट आएगी, इसके बाद ही वे आने वाले सावों के सीजन अथवा जरूरत के अनुसार सोना-चांदी व गहनों की खरीदारी करेंगे। ज्वैलर्स के पास दिनभर में पूछताछ के लिए कॉल तो खूब आए, लेकिन ग्राहक अब आएंगे।

आगे यूं प्रभावित होगी बिक्री
बजट में सोना-चांदी पर आयात शुल्क 2.19 प्रतिशत कम करने से अभी भावों में कमी आई है। इसके साथ ही शेयर बाजार में तेजी के कारण भी लोग उस ओर ज्यादा डायवर्ट हैं। इससे भी कमोडिटिज में सोना-चांदी बेचने वाले ज्यादा हैं। सस्ते सोना-चांदी से इसकी तस्करी रुकेगी। सावों व सस्तेपन के कारण बिक्री में तेजी आएगी।

वैश्विक हालात डालेंगे असर
म्यांमार में आपातकाल से लेकर यूएस में अस्थिरता के कारण वैश्विक स्तर पर उठापटक है। ऐसे हालात में निवेशकों को सोना-चांदी ही सबसे सुरक्षित निवेश लगते हैं। जब वे इसकी खरीदारी करेंगे तो भाव इतना नहीं गिरेंगे। सोना-चांदी दोनाें ही मजबूत बनकर उभरेंगे।
भास्कर एक्सपर्ट्स
कमल सर्राफ, पूर्व सचिव, जोधपुर सर्राफा एसो.
नवीन सोनी, अध्यक्ष, जोधपुर ज्वैलर्स एसो.
सुमित अग्रवाल, घोड़ों का चौक ज्वैलर्स एसो.

