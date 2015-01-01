पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संगोष्ठी:सरकारें आमजन के प्रति जवाबदेह हैं और उनकी कोताही हो तो मीडियाकर्मी ही मॉनिटर: जस्टिस व्यास

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • विशेषज्ञों ने कोरोनाकाल में मीडिया की भूमिका को अहम बताया

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व न्यायाधीश गोपालकृष्ण व्यास ने कहा कि चुनी हुई सरकारें आमजन के प्रति जवाबदेह होती हैं। स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा व रोजगार उपलब्ध कराना सरकारों का दायित्व है। उसमें किसी भी प्रकार की कमी या कोताही होने पर मीडियाकर्मी ही मॉनिटर की भूमिका निभा सकता है। एक पत्रकार ही दृढ़ता, अनुशासन और कमिटमेंट से समाज में व्याप्त समस्याओं का समाधान करा सकता है।

वे शनिवार को वरिष्ठ पत्रकार माणक मेहता की 46वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित ‘कोरोनाकाल में मीडिया की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका’ विषयक संगोष्ठी को संबोधित कर रहे थे। संगोष्ठी की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जस्टिस व्यास ने कहा कि एक पत्रकार की सच्चाई व विश्वसनीयता ही उसकी पूंजी है। मुख्य वक्ता साहित्यकार डॉ. हरिदास व्यास ने कहा कि जब पूरा विश्व कोरोनाकाल में लापरवाही दिखा रहा था, तब भारत के नागरिकों ने एकजुट होकर सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना की। यह मीडिया का प्रभाव था कि 130 करोड़ आमजन ने अनुशासन में रहकर कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ाई लड़ी। विशिष्ट अतिथि निगम उत्तर की महापौर कुंती परिहार ने कहा कि जब सारा देश घरों में कैद था, तब मीडियाकर्मी ही सारी खबरें आमजन तक पहुंचा रहे थे।

विशिष्ट अतिथि निगम दक्षिण महापौर वनिता सेठ ने शहर के विकास के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करने की बात कही। वरिष्ठ राजस्थानी साहित्यकार प्रो. कल्याण सिंह शेखावत ने कहा कि कोरोना से देश व समाज में बने भय के वातावरण से बाहर निकालने का काम मीडिया ने किया। प्रारंभ में पदम मेहता ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। संचालन मुकेश मांडण ने किया। गुरुदत्त अवस्थी ने आभार जताया।
माणक अलंकरण व 5 विशिष्ट पुरस्कारों की घोषणा
खोजपूर्ण व रचनात्मक पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में दिए जाने वाले प्रतिष्ठित माणक अलंकरण-2020 व पांच विशिष्ट पुरस्कारों की घोषणा पूर्व चयन समिति की ओर से पूर्व न्यायाधीश गोपालकृष्ण व्यास ने की। इसमें जोधपुर के नंदकिशोर सारस्वत को माणक अलंकरण व जनसंपर्क श्रेणी में जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अजमेर भानुप्रताप सिंह गुर्जर, छायाकार-कार्टूनिस्ट श्रेणी में जयकुमार भाटी, जलतेदीप समूह से स्तंभ लेखक मुकेश मांडण, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक मीडिया श्रेणी में दिल्ली की समाचार संपादक अदिति नागर व संस्थापक माणक मेहता की पत्नी कमला जैन की स्मृति में स्थापित राजस्थानी लेखन महिला साहित्यकार का विशिष्ट पुरस्कार किरण राजपुरोहित को दिए जाने की घोषणा की गई।

