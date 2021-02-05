पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

10 हजार की रिश्वत लेते SDM गिरफ्तार:बाड़मेर में रिश्वत लेकर ड्राइवर को थमाई राशि, दोनों को ACB ने पकड़ा; एक मामले में स्टे देने के लिए मांगी थी

जोधपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर जिले की गुड़ामालानी तहसील के एसडीएम सुनील कटेवा व उनके ड्राइवर दुर्गाराम (गोले में) को एसीबी ने दस हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार कर लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाड़मेर जिले की गुड़ामालानी तहसील के एसडीएम सुनील कटेवा व उनके ड्राइवर दुर्गाराम (गोले में) को एसीबी ने दस हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
  • बाड़मेर जिले की गुड़ामालानी कस्बे के एसडीएम सुनील कटेवा और उनके ड्राइवर को एसीबी ने किया गिरफ्तार
  • एसडीएम ने एक मामले में स्टे देने के लिए मांगी थी 10 हजार की रिश्वत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो(एसीबी) ने शुक्रवार सुबह सरहदी बाड़मेर जिले की गुड़ामालानी के एसडीएम को उनके ड्राइवर सहित दस हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एसीबी जोधपुर की स्पेशल टीम ने उसे ट्रैप किया। एसडीएम सुनील कटेवा ने यह राशि एक मामले में स्टे प्रदान करने की एवज में ली थी। अपने कार्यालय में रिश्वत की राशि लेकर एसडीएम ने उसे ड्राइवर को थमा दी।

एसीबी जोधपुर रेंज के डीआईजी विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि परिवदी ए़वोकेट पप्पूराम ने लिखित में शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि मेरे मुवकिल पोपटराम की जमीन को लेकर एक मामला एसडीएम कोर्ट में विताराधीन है। इस मामले में अस्थाई निषेधाज्ञा के लिए एसडीएम सुनील कुमार दस हजार रुपए की मांग कर रहा है।

शिकायत के सत्यापन के दौरान इस बात की पुष्टि हो गई कि एसडीएम रिश्वत की मांग कर रहा है। आज सुबह ट्रैप का आयोजन कर पप्पूराम को एसडीएम के पास भेजा गया। एसडीएम ने पप्पूराम से अपने कक्ष में दस हजार रुपए लेकर उसे अपने ड्राइवर दुर्गाराम को सौंप दिए। दुर्गाराम यह राशि ले गया और अपने वाहन के अगले डेस्क बोर्ड पर रख दिए।

इसी दौरान अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक दुर्गसिंह राजपुरोहित के नेतृत्व में जोधपुर से गई स्पेशल टीम के सदस्यों ने एसडीएम सुनील कटेवा को उनके ड्राइवर दुर्गाराम को दबोच लिया। वाहन से रंग लगे दस हजार रुपए बरामद कर लिए गए. साथ ही एसडीएम की टेबल पर लगे कांच से भी गुलाबी रंग निकला। बाद में दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। इनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (33.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें