पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्जीवाड़ा:हनुमानगढ़ की फर्म ने देशभर में बांटे 16 करोड़ के फर्जी बिल, सेंट्रल जीएसटी टीम ने की कार्रवाई

जोधपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद से ही जीएसटी चोरी के नए तरीके में सर्वाधिक मामले फर्जी बिलिंग के सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला सेंट्रल जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजन टीम ने पकड़ा है। हनुमानगढ़ की एक फर्म ने जोधपुर सहित देश के कई राज्यों की फर्माें को 16 करोड़ के फर्जी बिल जारी कर दिए। अब इस पर सीजीएसटी की टीम कार्रवाई कर रही है।

सीजीएसटी कमिश्नर आलोक गुप्ता ने बताया कि फर्जी बिलिंग कर जीएसटी चोरी करने वालों पर विभाग की टीमें लगातार नजर रख कार्रवाई कर रही है। इसी बीच जोधपुर की कुछ फर्मों को हनुमानगढ़ की एक फर्म द्वारा जारी बिलों के संदिग्ध होने की जानकारी सामने आई थी। इस पर सीजीएसटी के संयुक्त आयुक्त नितिन वापा व सहायक आयुक्त गोपाल डांगी के निर्देशन में विभाग की एंटी इवेजन टीम ने पड़ताल शुरू की, तो एक के बाद एक कई कड़ियां खुलती चली गईं।

हनुमानगढ़ जिले की फर्म प्रीत एंटरप्राइजेज द्वारा दिल्ली, अलवर, रोहतक, पंचकुला, पुणे, राजकोट, लुधियाना, जम्मू और जोधपुर की कुल 44 फर्मों को 16 करोड़ के फर्जी बिल जारी किए गए। फर्म के मालिक गुरप्रीतसिंह ने इन फर्मों को जीएसटी चोरी के लिए अवैध फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए टीवी, लैपटॉप, मोबाइल, सरसों, कपास, ग्रेनाइट, सेरेमिक टाइल्स और ऐसे ही अनगिनत आइटम्स के बिल जारी कर दिए।

इससे भी चौंकाने वाली बात ये निकली कि गुरप्रीतसिंह ने बिल तो जारी किए, लेकिन किसी को भी एक रुपए की वस्तु का लेनदेन किया ही नहीं। कमिश्नर गुप्ता के अनुसार इस फर्म के बारे में गहनता से पड़ताल की जा रही है और इसमें इससे कई गुना अधिक जीएसटी चोरी उजागर हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें