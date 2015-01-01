पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:राजा मोटर्स और उनके अधिकृत सबडीलर पर भारी छूट, ग्राहक उठा रहे फायदा

जोधपुर5 घंटे पहले
राजा मोटर्स के प्रतापनगर, आखलिया चौराहा स्थित शोरूम में त्योहारी सीजन में 9,999 रुपए डाउनपेमेंट पर बजाज और केटीएम की मोटरसाइकिल फाइनेंस पर उपलब्ध हैं। राजा मोटर्स के मनन धूत ने बताया कि बजाज की प्लेटिना मोटरसाइकिल पर 2,800 रुपए और बजाज की स्पोर्ट्स मोटरसाइकिल पल्सर 125 पर 3 हजार रुपए की छूट दी जा रही है। सीटी 100 बाइक में अभी हाल में बजाज ऑटो द्वारा बीएस 6 की आधुनिक तकनीक के साथ ही फ्यूल मीटर को भी उपलब्ध करवाया गया है।

इसी प्रकार बजाज ऑटो फाइनेंस के सीएसएम आशीष भाटी ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन को ध्यान में रखते हुए बजाज ऑटो फाइनेंस द्वारा न्यूनतम ब्याज दर 6.99 प्रतिशत पर बाइक फाइनेंस की जा रही है। यह स्कीम जैसलमेर क्षेत्र के सबडीलर सुमित मोटर्स और सैनी मोटर्स-पोकरण में भी चल रही है। राजा मोटर्स के अधिकृत डीलर जैसलमेर स्थित सुमित मोटर्स के सुमित भाटिया ने बताया कि स्कीम को लेकर ग्राहकों में उत्साह है।

