कार्रवाई:हाईकोर्ट एसोसिएशन ने रामराज नगर कॉलोनी में 60 भूखंडों की नीलामी रुकवाने की अर्जी दी, जेडीए ने कहा- नीलामी रोक दी

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
जेडीए चौखा स्थित रामराज नगर में 60 भूखंडों को नीलामी के जरिए बेचने की तैयारी कर चुका था। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट एडवोकेट्स एसोसिएशन ने इसे रुकवाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में अर्जी पेश की, इस पर कोर्ट को जानकारी दी गई, कि नीलामी रोक दी गई है। इसके अलावा रामराज नगर से अतिक्रमण हटाने के मामले में जवाब के लिए मोहलत मांगी, जिसे जस्टिस संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वर व्यास की खंडपीठ ने स्वीकार कर लिया।

अगली सुनवाई 23 फरवरी को होगी। एसोसिएशन की ओर से रणजीत जोशी ने जेडीए द्वारा चौखा में वकीलों के लिए विकसित रामराज नगर कॉलोनी में कई जगह अतिक्रमण होने तथा पार्क, स्कूल आदि के लिए सुरक्षित जमीनों को भूमाफियाओं से बचाने का आग्रह किया था। इस पर कोर्ट ने जेडीए को निर्देश दिए कि वह यह सुनिश्चित करें कि कॉलोनी में अतिक्रमण नहीं हो।

अगर अतिक्रमण हुए हैं तो उसे अगली सुनवाई तक हटा लिए जाएं। सरकार की ओर से महाधिवक्ता एमएस सिंघवी व जेडीए की ओर से अधिवक्ता डीएस राजवी ने पैरवी की। इन्होंने बताया कि जेडीए ने जनवरी व फरवरी महीने में भूखंडों की नीलामी का कार्यक्रम रखा था, जिसे 25 जनवरी को ही रोक दिया गया है। इस पर कोर्ट ने इसमें कोई आदेश की जरूरत नहीं बताते हुए अर्जी को निस्तारित कर दिया, जबकि अतिक्रमण हटाने के मामले में जवाब पेश करने के लिए चार सप्ताह की मोहलत मांगी, जिसे स्वीकार किया।

