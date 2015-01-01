पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर प्रसंज्ञान:बढ़ते संक्रमण पर मानवाधिकार आयोग ने कमेटी बनाई, अस्पतालों का निरीक्षण करेगी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 27 को अगली सुनवाई पर आयोग को तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट सौंपने के आदेश

शहर में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण पर प्रस्तुत परिवाद पर राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष महेशचंद्र शर्मा ने प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए संभागीय आयुक्त की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी का गठन किया है। यह कमेटी अगले 24 घंटे में परिवाद में वर्णित तथ्यों के संबंध में शहर के सभी राजकीय व निजी अस्पतालों का दौरा कर निरीक्षण व तथ्यों की जांच करेगी।

इसके बाद तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट अगली सुनवाई पर आयोग को पेश की जाएगी। यह परिवाद राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट एडवोकेट्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकरियों द्वारा प्रस्तुत किया गया था। इसमें दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित कई समाचारों की कटिंग भी पेश की गई।

एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष रणजीत जोशी व अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने आयोग के समक्ष प्रतिवेदन में आग्रह किया कि राजकीय चिकित्सालयों व निजी चिकित्सालयों में उपचार की पूर्ण व्यवस्थाएं नहीं हैं। मरीज को सभी चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रही हैं।

इसका ताजा उदाहरण हाल ही में हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने राजकीय अस्पताल की चिकित्सा व्यवस्थाओं से संतुष्ट नहीं होने पर अस्पताल छोड़ा था। जोधपुर व आस-पास के कस्बों में कोविड-19 महामारी के मामलों में तेजी से वृद्धि हो रही है।
व्यवस्थाएं रामभरोसे व फीस मनमर्जी की बताई

  • शहर के तीनों प्रमुख अस्पतालों महात्मा गांधी हॉस्पिटल, एमडीएम हॉस्पिटल, एम्स तथा निजी हॉस्पिटलों सहित अन्य सभी निर्धारित कोविड-19 अस्पताल देखभाल व सार-संभाल उचित उपचार के अभाव में राम भरोसे हैं।
  • सभी कोविड सेंटर्स में सीटी स्केन, एमआरआई व ब्लड टेस्ट की जांच के 6 हजार से लेकर 16 हजार रु. तक शुल्क वसूल किए जा रहे हैं। - निजी अस्पताल मनमर्जी से फीस वसूल करते हैं। सभी अस्पतालों द्वारा सही जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं करवाई जा रही।
  • इन कारणों एवं चिकित्सा सुविधाओं की दुर्दशा एवं उचित देखभाल नहीं होने से मानवाधिकारों का हनन हो रहा है।

प्रशासन ने भी पल्ला झाड़ा
परिवाद में यह भी बताया, कि प्रशासन स्तर पर भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती करने व घर पर क्वारेंटाइन किए जाने का नोटिस चस्पा करना बंद कर दिया है। आयोग अध्यक्ष शर्मा ने जोधपुर संभाग में कोविड संक्रमण की रोकथाम, संक्रमित मरीजों के उपचार की सुनिश्चितता तथा काेविड 19 संबंधी समस्याओं व उनके उपायों पर विचार कर अपेक्षित कार्यवाही व मॉनिटरिंग के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया।
कमेटी में अधिवक्ता भी शामिल

आयोग के रजिस्ट्रार ओमी पुरोहित, जिला कलेक्टर, पुलिस कमिश्नर, निदेशक एम्स, सीएमएचओ जोधपुर, अधीक्षक एमडीएम, अधीक्षक एमजीएच व अधिवक्ता आनंद पुरोहित, रणजीत जोशी, नुपूर भाटी व गजेंद्र मेहता को शामिल किया है। अधिवक्ताओं व उनके परिजनों का कोविड टेस्ट करें: संभागीय आयुक्त को यह भी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है कि हाईकोर्ट जोधपुर मुख्यपीठ परिसर में अधिवक्ताओं व उनके परिजनों का कोविड-19 टेस्ट किया जाए। उचित मॉनिटरिंग एवं बीमारी के उपचार के लिए सभी उचित सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराएं। कोई भी अधिवक्ता तथा आमजन इस बीमारी से पीड़ित होने पर उपचार से वंचित नहीं रहे। अगली सुनवाई 27 नवंबर को होगी।

