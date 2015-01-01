पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • Hunting Of Nilgai In Gaderi, Hunters Who Ran From The Camp After Seeing The Team Of The Forest Department, Had Cows Tied In Tractors

वनविभाग:गादेरी में नीलगाय का शिकार, वन विभाग की टीम को देख डेरे से भागे शिकारी, ट्रैक्टर में बांधकर लाए थे गाय

भोपालगढ़एक घंटा पहले
भोपालगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के गादेरी गांव में शुक्रवार शाम को शिकारियों ने नीलगाय का शिकार कर लिया। इसके बाद ट्रैक्टर पर बांधकर अपने डेरे में ले गए। ग्रामीणों को भनक पड़ने पर वनविभाग को सूचना दी। वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो आरोपी भाग छूटे। टीम ने ट्रैक्टर जब्त कर लिया है। नील गाय का पोस्टमार्टम कराने जोधपुर भेजा है।

भोपालगढ़ के वनपाल बलदेव सारण ने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम को कुछ शिकारियों द्वारा नीलगाय का शिकार करने की सूचना मिलने पर गादेरी गांव में दबिश दी गई। इस दौरान मौके से शिकारी भाग गए थे। ऐसे में वन विभाग की टीम अलग-अलग जगह शिकारियों के डेरे में दबिश दी। शिकार कर सात खेत दूर घसीटकर अपने डेरे में ले जाने वाला ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर लिया गया है।

इस दौरान शिकारी परिवार की महिलाएं भी फरार हो गई। शिकार करने की सूचना मिलने पर वन्यजीव प्रेमियों ने रोष जताया है। बिश्नोई टाइगर्स फोर्स प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष रामनिवास धोरू , महासचिव भरत खेडी, सचिव इन्द्रजीत गीला, भोपालगढ़ मंडल अध्यक्ष कालूराम हिंगोली, राजेश सारण सहित वन एवं वन्य जीव प्रेमियों ने वन विभाग की ढीले-ढाले रवैए पर नाराजगी जताई। आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है।
बोयल गांव में काले हिरण को गोली मारी माचिया में डॉक्टरों ने निकाली दो गोली

बोयल सरहद में शिकारियों ने एक कृष्ण मृग को दो गोली मारी। इससे वह घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों के देखने व हिरण के भागकर ढाणियों के बीच चले जाने से शिकारियों की उसे ले जाने में हिम्मत नहीं पड़ी। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर वन विभाग की टीम ने मृग को जोधपुर रेफर किया। क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी शंकरलाल ने बताया कि दो गोलियां लगी थी। जोधपुर माचिया पार्क में गोलियां निकाली गई। उन्होंने बताया कि शिकारियों को जल्द पकड़ेंगे।

