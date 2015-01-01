पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  If The High Court Asked For Strict, Contempt Action On The Construction Of The Temple On The Pavement, Then The Commissioner Said Joined Only Yesterday

कार्रवाई:फुटपाथ पर मंदिर निर्माण पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, अवमानना कार्रवाई का कहा तो कमिश्नर बोले-कल ही जॉइन किया

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुक्त ने कहा- पीली टंकी के पास 50 साल पहले बना था मंदिर, उसी जगह बनाया जा रहा

हाईकोर्ट ने फुटपाथ, सार्वजनिक रास्तों व जगहों से विभिन्न धर्मों के पूजा स्थल सहित अन्य अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर कड़ी नाराजगी जताई। ऐसा ही एक मामला पिछले दिनों कोर्ट के ध्यान में आया, जिसमें अरोड़ा सर्किल से पीली टंकी तक के रास्ते में फुटपाथ पर बिना अनुमति के नया मंदिर बनाया जा रहा था। जस्टिस संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वर व्यास की खंडपीठ ने नाराजगी जताई और पूर्व में दिए आदेश की अवमानना मानते हुए कहा कि क्यों न इसके लिए निगम कमिश्नर (दक्षिण) को दंडित किया जाए। इस पर डॉ. अमित यादव ने कोर्ट से आग्रह किया कि उन्होंने कल ही निगम कमिश्नर के पद पर जॉइन किया है।

उन्होंने अंडरटेकिंग देते हुए आश्वस्त किया कि साइट पर अब मंदिर की आगे निर्माण करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी और अब तक बनाया हुआ निर्माण भी सीज किया जाएगा और दो सप्ताह में उसे रिमूव कर दिया जाएगा। इस पर कोर्ट ने उनका आग्रह मान लिया और अगली सुनवाई 15 दिसंबर को मुकर्रर की। दोनों निगम आयुक्त को मौजूद रहने के लिए कहा है। मामले के अनुसार महेंद्र लोढ़ा की जनहित याचिका को निस्तारित करते हुए कोर्ट ने वर्ष 2007 में सभी अथॉरिटी को सार्वजनिक जगहों से अतिक्रमण हटाने के आदेश दिए थे। अतिक्रमण के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही व उन्हें ध्वस्त करने की कार्यवाही लगातार जारी रहनी चाहिए। इन अतिक्रमणों में पोल, कैबिन, ट्रांसफार्मर, विभिन्न धर्मों के पूजा स्थल व पेड़ों को भी हटाने के लिए कहा था। इसके बाद इस अवमानना याचिका में गत 4 नवंबर 2019 को जेडीए व नगर निगम को फुटपाथ, सार्वजनिक रास्तों से सीढ़ियां, रैंप, कैबिन, होर्डिंग व फैंसिंग आदि तीन महीने में हटाने के लिए कहा था। याचिकाकर्ता रवि लोढ़ा की ओर से दायर अवमानना याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट के ध्यान में आया कि अरोड़ा सर्किल से पीली टंकी के बीच फुटपाथ पर मंदिर का निर्माण कराए जाने के मामले में कोर्ट ने दोनों निगमों के कमिश्नर को तलब किया था। निगम दक्षिण के आयुक्त यादव व निगम उत्तर के आयुक्त रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर उपस्थित हुए।

निगम की ओर से कुछ फोटोग्राफ के साथ निरीक्षण रिपोर्ट पेश की गई और निगम आयुक्त तोमर ने गत 9 दिसंबर को साइट विजिट की थी। उन्होंने बताया कि नया मंदिर वर्तमान मंदिर की जगह पर ही बनाया जा रहा है, जो 50 साल पहले बना था। ध्वस्त किए गए मंदिर के बीम से इसकी पुष्टि की गई है।

खुद निगम प्रशासन बेच रहा फुटपाथ

निगम प्रशासन मामूली कमाई के चक्कर में फुटपाथ ही बेच रहा है। रेलवे स्टेशन से ओलंपिक की तरफ आने वाले मार्ग पर निगम हर साल गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें लगाने 3 माह के लिए फुटपाथ बेचता रहा, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते पहाड़ी इलाकों के लोग नहीं आए तो स्थानीय लोगों को गुपचुप फुटपाथ बेच डाली। कुछ जगहों पर चार व दुपहिया पार्किंग के लिए फुटपाथ बेच दी। कुछ जगहों पर सफाई व अतिक्रमण विंग ने फुटपाथ पर केबिन व ढाबे खुलवा दिए। अब वहां से मंथली वसूली हो रही है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना में फुटपाथ खाली करवाना भूल गया नगर निगम

शहर की कई मुख्य सड़कों पर व्यापारियों के अवरोधक और सड़क पर सामान रखने से एक बार फिर लोगों को परेशानी होने लगी है। बाजारों व सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति रहने लगी है। फुटपाथों पर बाजार सजने लगे हैं, लेकिन निगम प्रशासन कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने और गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने में जुटा है।

शहर में पिछले 4-5 माह से अवैध निर्माण की बाढ़ सी आ गई है, लेकिन निगम प्रशासन इससे बेखबर है। हाल में निगम बोर्ड बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियों के खुलासे के बाद एक-दो मामले पर दिखावटी कार्रवाई कर फिर सुस्ती की चादर ओढ़ ली।

गुरुवार को अवमानना याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान उत्तर व दक्षिण के आयुक्त को हाईकोर्ट की कड़ी फटकार झेलनी पड़ गई। निगम को अगले तीन माह में शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों के दोनों तरफ की फुटपाथ को खाली करवाने और सड़कों के बीच में लगे बिजली पोल व टेलीफोन के खंभों के साथ अवरोधकों भी हटाना होगा। एक दिन पहले ही सरकार ने कलेक्टर के साथ वीसी कर निर्देश दिए थे| इधर, राज्य सरकार ने भी शहर के तंग व व्यस्ततम बाजारों व सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक को स्मूथ करने के लिए एक दिन पहले ही कलेक्टर के साथ वीसी कर इसके निर्देश दिए थे। कुछ दिनों पहले यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने भी जेडीए, निगम व और प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों के साथ शहर में घूमकर इसकी संभावना तलाशी थी।

