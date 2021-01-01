पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • If The Line Went Wrong Then The Second Pair Of Electricity, Half The House In The Dark After Three Days Of Complaint, Half The Line Pair Did Not Return On The Fourth Day.

डिस्कॉम:लाइन में खराबी आई तो दूसरी से बिजली जोड़ी, आधे घर अंधेरे में- शिकायत के तीन दिन बाद आधी लाइन जोड़ी, चौथे दिन वापस नहीं आए

सोइंतराएक घंटा पहले
रामनगर में बेनानी मेघवालों की ढाणियों में लगे ट्रांसफार्मर में खराबी से कई घरों की बिजली गुल हो गई है। ग्रामीणों ने डिस्कॉम को सूचित किया। तीन दिन बाद कार्मिक मौके पर आए लेकिन आधे घरों की लाइन ठीक कर चले गए। आधे परिवार आज भी अंधेरे में है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कई परिवारों की लाइन बिना बदले ही चले गए। जबकि बचे हुए परिवारों को बिजली सप्लाई देने के लिए चार पोल की केबल की जरूरत थी।

ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि कार्मिक शिकायत करने से नाराज होकर पांच पोल की सप्लाई लाइन दूसरी ओर जोड़कर चले गए। ग्रामीण गोकलराम ने बताया कि कल वापस आने का कहकर गए थे लेकिन वापस आए नहीं। ऐसे में लोगों को अंधेरे में जीना पड़ रहा है।

इधर, सिरमंडी में जीएसएस पर लगा अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर
सिरमण्डी में चांपलाई नाडी जीएसएस से जुड़े सिंवरों की ढाणी सिरमंडी, रामदेवनगर व सियागों की ढाणी क्षेत्र के किसानों व घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को अब बिजली ट्रिपिंग की समस्या से निजात मिल सकेगी। यहां के किसान काफी लंबे समय से कृषि कनेक्शन में बार-बार ट्रिपिंग की समस्या के चलते परेशान थे वहीं घरेलू विद्युत सप्लाई में भी वोल्टेज की कमी रहती थी।

जिस पर क्षेत्र के किसानों ने क्षेत्रीय विधायक दिव्या मदेरणा को चांपलाई नाडी जीएसएसएस पर अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने की मांग की थी। अब जेईएन आदूराम मंडा, जेईएन सूर्यप्रकाश गोदारा ने ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाया। अतिरिक्त ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाने पर पूर्व पंसस रामूराम गोदारा, जोगाराम सिंवर, भोमाराम सिंवर, प्रभूराम गोदारा, बाबुराम गोदारा, हरचंराम सिंवर ने विधायक दिव्या मदेरणा का आभार जताया।

