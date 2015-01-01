पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्कराें में खूनी खेल:धरना स्थल पर वार्ता नहीं हुई तो कमिश्नरेट को घेरा, 5-5 लाख मुआवजा व नाैकरी की घाेषणा, आज उठाएंगे शव

  • 48 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, बेनीवाल के नेतृत्व में दिनभर धरना-घेराव-प्रदर्शन

तस्करों की गैंग में मणिपुर से आए ट्रक से माल खुर्दबुर्द होने के विवाद को लेकर हुई 2 लाेगाें की हत्या के 48 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ कोई सुराग नहीं लग पाया। पुलिस ने आराेपियाें की तलाश में टीमें जालोर, सांचौर व अहमदाबाद भेजी है, लेकिन काेई कामयाबी नहीं मिली। इधर, मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल की मोर्चरी के बाहर धरना दे रहे जाट समाज के लोगों ने शुक्रवार काे भी दाेनाें शव नहीं उठाए।

उनके समर्थन में नागाैर सांसद व रालाेपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हनुमान बेनीवाल भी धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे। मोर्चरी के आसपास 500 से अधिक लोगों का जमावड़ा हो गया। इस दौरान 6 घंटे इंतजार के बाद भी डीसीपी पश्चिम आलाेक श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने काेई वार्ता नहीं की। फिर बेनीवाल के नेतृत्व में कमिश्नरेट के घेराव का निर्णय लिया गया।

बेनीवाल 500 से अधिक समर्थकों के साथ पैदल ही कमिश्नरेट पहुंचे। यहां पुलिस कमिश्नर जाेस माेहन के साथ पहली वार्ता में बात नहीं बनी। फिर बेनीवाल के साथ दूसरी वार्ता में कमिश्नर ने कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह से भी बात की। जिसमें दोनों मृतकों के आश्रितों को 5-5 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा व नगर निगम में नाैकरी की मांगें मान ली गई। साथ ही 7 दिन में सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन दिया गया।

इस पर जाट समाज के लोग धरना समाप्त करने व शनिवार सुबह दोनों शव उठाने को राजी हो गए। वहीं रालोपा की ओर से बेनीवाल ने भी मृतकों के परिजनों को 5-5 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक मदद देने की घोषणा की।
तस्कर ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई व हिस्ट्रीशीटर सुरेश नोखड़ा आदि के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
वारदात में मारे गए महेंद्र बोयल के भाई महावीर ने कुड़ी थाने में कुख्यात तस्कर ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई उर्फ फौजी, लाेहावट के हिस्ट्रीशीटर सुरेश नाेखड़ा व श्रवण ओलू आदि के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस ने इन लोगों को नामजद किए जाने के साथ ही अन्यों की पहचान के प्रयास में जुटी है। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार रात से लेकर गुरुवार सुबह के बीच बोयल निवासी महेंद्र व डांगियावास के भैराराम जाट के शव मिले थे।

इनके साथी दूदे खां व श्रवण घायल मिले और कंवराराम लापता है। बुधवार दोपहर इनकी गैंग के ही सरगना ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई ने इनका अपहरण किया, फिर मारपीट कर अलग-अलग जगह फेंक दिया। विवाद की वजह मणिपुर से एक ट्रक में भरकर लाई गई करोड़ों की अफीम में हेराफेरी को बताया जा रहा है।

7 दिन में गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो एक लाख लोग जोधपुर पहुंचेंगे: बेनीवाल
बेनीवाल ने कहा कि सरकार अपराध को नियंत्रण करने में विफल हो चुकी हैं। पुलिस तंत्र पूरी तरह फेल है। कमिश्नरेट की नाक के नीचे पांच युवकों का अपहरण कर दाे की हत्या कर दी गई, लेकिन पुलिस नाकाबंदी व खानापूर्ति में ही लगी है। इसी का नतीजा है कि एक भी आरोपी को नहीं पकड़ पाई। सात दिनों में सभी आरोपी नहीं पकड़े गए तो एक लाख लोग जोधपुर पहुंचकर धरना देंगे।

