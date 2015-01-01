पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमओयू:आईआईटी जोधपुर निजी कंपनी के साथ मिल बनाएगा मेडिकल डिवाइस, आईआईटी ने जौहरी डिजिटल हेल्थ केयर के साथ किया एमओयू

जोधपुर44 मिनट पहले
आईआईटी जोधपुर और जोधपुर की जौहरी डिजिटल हेल्थ केयर के बीच सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस विकसित करने के लिए एक एमओयू किया गया है। इसके तहत दोनों संस्थान मिलकर मेडिकल डिवाइस और मेडिकल टेक्नोलॉजी विकसित करने का कार्य करेंगे।

आईआईटी जोधपुर की ओर से निदेशक प्रोफेसर शांतनु चौधरी और जौहरी डिजिटल की ओर से चेयरमैन सत्येंद्र जौहरी ने एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए।

आईआईटी के डायरेक्टर प्रो. शांतनु चौधरी ने कहा कि आईआईटी जोधपुर स्थित टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क में इस एमओयू के तहत कार्य किया जाएगा। इस एमओयू का उद्देश्य मेडिकल डिवाइस की आधुनिक तकनीकी का शोध करना तथा टेक्नोलॉजी का विकास करना है।

सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस में नए आइडिया व मार्केट की डिमांड के अनुसार नए प्रॉडक्ट्स बनाने पर भी विशेष फोकस किया जाएगा। चौधरी ने बताया कि उभरती टेक्नोलॉजी जैसे आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स, प्रिसिसन मेडिसिन व एडवांस इमेजिंग सिस्टम ने मेडिकल टेक्नोलॉजी के क्षेत्र में सफलताओं के लिए नई संभावनाएं खोल दी हैं।

यह सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस इन्हीं सभी संभावनाओं पर कार्य कर नए आयाम स्थापित करने का प्रयास करेगा। जौहरी डिजिटल के चेयरमैन सत्येंद्र जौहरी ने बताया कि कंपनी वर्ष 1979 से कार्य कर रही हैं। यह ऐसी पहली कंपनी है, जो इंटरनेशनल क्वालिटी स्टैंडर्ड हासिल कर चुकी है। कंपनी की ओर से मेडिकल व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डिवाइस तैयार किए जाते हैं, जो देश विदेश में एक्सपोर्ट होते हैं।

