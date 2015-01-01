पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव-2020:बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ में कांग्रेस व भाजपा अभी तक दावेदारों के आवेदन लेने में जुटी, आज भी जमा करेंगे फार्म

बिलाड़ा/पीपाड़ शहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिलाड़ा में कांग्रेस के 63 व भाजपा के 113 ने जताई दावेदारी, पीपाड़ शहर में कांग्रेस के हर वार्ड में 4 से ज्यादा दावेदार
  • दोनों ही जगह 35-35 वार्ड, पीपाड़ में भाजपा की तुलना में कांग्रेस में दोगुने दावेदार सामने आए

नगरपालिका चुनाव की तरीख जैसे जैसे नजदीक आ रही है, वैसे ही दावेदारों में भी उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। दोनों ही पार्टियों में दावेदार अब खुलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। पार्टी द्वारा निर्धारित आवेदन पत्र भरकर जमा करवा रहे हैं। बिलाड़ा कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष धन्नाराम लालावत ने बताया कि मंगलवार सायं तक 63 दावेदारों ने निर्धारित आवेदन पत्र भरकर जमा करवा दिए हैं। दावेदार लगातार फार्म लेकर भी आ रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल राठौड़ ने बताया कि 144 आवेदन लेकर गए थे। उनमें से अब तक 113 आवेदन फार्म जमा हो चुके हैं।

नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर दावेदार अपना आवेदन पत्र जमा करवाने के बाद अब टिकट प्राप्त करने के मशक्कत में जुट गए हैं। दावेदार कांग्रेस व बीजेपी के सिंबल से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं। दावेदारों का पहला उदेश्य यही है कि पार्टी का टिकट मिले। इसके लिए दावेदार अपने संपर्क और अन्य माध्यमों से टिकट की जुगाड़ में लग गए हैं। भाजपा नगर मंडल महामंत्री माधवसिंह राठौड़ सहित कई पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता दिन भर रणनीति बनाने में लगे थे।
पीपाड़ में 35 सीटों के लिए कांग्रेस के 160 दावेदार
पीपाड़ शहर. पीपाड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। 35 वार्डों के लिए अभी तक 160 से ज्यादा दावेदारों ने दावा पेश किया है। औसत हर एक वार्ड में 4 से अधिक दावेदार दावा कर रहे हैं। सभी दावेदार जातीय समीकरण बिठाते हुए अपने जीत को लेकर पार्टी के समक्ष जीत का दावा भर रहे हैं। नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमराराम भाटी ने बताया कि अभी तक 160 दावेदारों ने आवेदन जमा करवाये हैं। पार्टी द्वारा हर वार्ड के लिए पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त कर हर दावेदार का फीडबैक लिया जा रहा है।

भाटी ने बताया कि इस बार पीपाड़ में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाना निश्चित है। पार्टी हर प्रत्याशी पर गहन मंथन के बाद ही टिकट फाइनल करेगी। वहीं, भाजपा की तरफ से कुल 90 आवेदन लिए गए थे। जिला महामंत्री धनराज सोलंकी ने बताया कि 90 में से 46 दावेदारों ने फार्म भरकर जमा करवा दिए हैं। बुधवार को भी यह प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी। भाजपा में अब तक हर सीट पर एक से ज्यादा ही दावेदार है।

