पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • In Jodhpur, A Junior Assistant Was Caught Taking A Bribe Of 77 Hundred Rupees, In The NREGA, He Demanded 50 Percent Bribe In Lieu Of The Civil Servant.

रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार:जोधपुर में कनिष्ठ सहायक को 77 सौ रुपए की घूस लेते पकड़ा, नरेगा में पाश्रिमिक के बदले 50 प्रतिशत रिश्वत मांगी

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जोधपुर। भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने जालोर जिले में ग्राम पंचायत वाडा भाडवी पंचायत समिति भीनमाल के कनिष्ठ सहायक को 77 सौ रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा। उसने यह रिश्वत राशि नरेगा में एक श्रमिक के जॉबकार्ड को निरंतर चालू रखने और श्रम कार्य के भुगतान की एवज में 50 प्रतिशत के हिसाब से मांगी थी।एसीबी के पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक डॉ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि वाडा भाडवी ग्राम पंचायत के बाबूलाल की शिकायत पर ग्राम पंचायत में कार्यरत कनिष्ठ सहायक बाबूलाल को 77 सौ रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया गया। उससे रिश्वत राशि भी बरामद की गई है। बाबूलाल बिश्नोई व उसकी पत्नी ने नरेगा रोजगार योजना में सौ दिन कार्य किया था। इसके बदले खाते में 15410 रुपए पारिश्रमिक जमा है। ग्राम पंचायत के कनिष्ठ सहायक बाबूलाल चौधरी ने पचास प्रतिशत के हिसाब से 77 सौ रुपए रिश्वत मांगी। साथ ही दोनों के जॉब कार्ड निरन्तर नरेगा कार्य में चालू रखने का भरोसा दिलाया था। पीडि़त बाबूलाल बिश्नोई ने गत 2 नवम्बर को एसीबी की जालोर चौकी में शिकायत की थी। तीन नवम्बर को गोपनीय सत्यापन कराए जाने पर रिश्वत मांगने की पुष्टि हुई। इस बीच बुधवार को परिवादी रिश्वत राशि देने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत वाडा भाडवी कार्यालय पहुंचा, जहां मौजूद कनिष्ठ सहायक को उसने 77 सौ रुपए दे दिए। तभी इशारा मिलते ही जालोर एसीबी के उपाधीक्षक अन्नराजसिंह, वरिष्ठ सहायक अवतारसिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल मोहम्मद हनीफ, सुखाराम, ठाकराराम, भवानीसिंह, कालूराम, आदूराम, गुलाबसिंह व रणवीर मनावत ने दबिश दी और कनिष्ठ सहायक बाबूलाल चौधरी को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें