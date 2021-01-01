पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात का खुलासा:4.67 लाख रुपए की नकदी व कीमती सामान चोरी की वारदात का 24 घंटे में खुलासा, तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कमला नेहरू नगर में डॉक्टर के सूने घर में लगाई थी सेंध

कमला नेहरू नगर में रहने वाले एक डॉक्टर के सूने घर के ताले तोड़कर 4.67 रुपए की नकदी व अन्य कीमती सामान चोरी की वारदात का 24 घंटे में खुलासा कर प्रतापनगर पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस इन्हें रिमांड पर लेकर नकदी व सामान बरामदगी के प्रयास कर रही है। एसीपी (प्रतापनगर) नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि कमला नेहरू नगर निवासी डॉ. बिलाल शेख पुत्र डॉ. निजामुद्दीन ने 27 जनवरी को प्रतापनगर थाने में रिपोर्ट दी थी।

इसमें बताया कि 22 जनवरी को वे परिवार के साथ अहमदाबाद गए थे। 25 जनवरी की सुबह उन्हें उनके दोस्त अमित वंगानी ने फोन कर बताया कि 24 जनवरी की रात किसी ने डॉ. शेख के घर के ताले तोड़कर चोरी कर ली है। इस पर वे 26 जनवरी की सुबह वापस लौटे। भीतर एक कमरे का सामान बिखरा पड़ा मिला।

बदमाशों ने अलमारी में एक बैग में रखी 4 लाख 67 हजार रुपए की नकदी, तीन हाथ घड़ी, दस्तावेज इत्यादि चुरा लिए थे। इस संबंध में प्रकरण दर्ज कर बदमाशों की तलाश के लिए प्रतापनगर थानाधिकारी अमित सिहाग की अगुवाई में विशेष टीम गठित की गई। टीम ने बदमाशों की पहचान करने के साथ ही तीन बदमाशों को पकड़ा।

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने वारदात करना स्वीकार किया, तो पुलिस ने महामंदिर थानांतर्गत खेता नाडी लाल बंगला रोड निवासी अजीज उर्फ मांगीलाल पुत्र नवाब खां अंसारी, कागा नाडी हाल कसाइयों की मस्जिद के पास निवासी बाबू हुसैन पुत्र सैय्यद मोहम्मद और मूलतया पाली के रोहट थानांतर्गत चोटिला दरगाह हजरत पीर दुलेशा हाल प्रतापनगर काली टंकी ढब्बू कॉलोनी निवासी शाहिल पुत्र सलीम शेख को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस के अनुसार बदमाश बाबू हुसैन के खिलाफ पूर्व में भी कई मामले दर्ज हैं।

