दो निगम-दो मेयर:शहर में एक-एक मेयर दोनों को दिया, उत्तर में कांग्रेस काे परिसीमन का फायदा, दक्षिण में भाजपाई गढ़ नहीं ढहा

जोधपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • दक्षिण: भाजपा को 43 और कांग्रेस को 29 सीटें
  • उत्तर: कांग्रेस को 53 और भाजपा काे 19 सीटें
  • भाजपा ने दक्षिण से दिया कांग्रेस के उत्तर का जवाब

शहर की सरकार चुनने के लिए पिछले पंद्रह दिन से चल रहा घमासान मंगलवार को चुनाव परिणाम के साथ थम गया। जोधपुर शहर में अब भाजपा व कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बन गया। नगर निगम दक्षिण पर भाजपा तो उत्तर में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है। शहर की सत्ता पर काबिज होने के लिए एक साल पहले कांग्रेस ने दो बोर्ड का दांव खेला था। इसमें उत्तर में परिसीमन की रणनीति सफल रही।

वहीं भाजपा ने दक्षिण से कांग्रेस को सीधा जवाब दिया। कम वोटिंग होने के बावजूद भाजपा ने शहर के बाहरी इलाके में अपना दम दिखाते हुए जीत हासिल की। नगर निगम दक्षिण में भाजपा को 43 व कांग्रेस को 29 सीटें और नगर निगम उत्तर में कांग्रेस को 53 व भाजपा को 19 सीटों पर जीत मिली।

निर्दलीयों के खाते में 16 सीटें आई है। रोचक बात यह है कि दोनों ही बोर्ड में आठ-आठ सीटें निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने जीतीं हैं। दोनों ही निगम से चुने गए 160 प्रत्याशियों व उनके प्रतिनिधियों को आरओ ने अपने कक्ष में बुलाकर जीत का प्रमाण पत्र दिया।

परिणाम आते ही कांग्रेस को बढ़त बाद में हो गया भाजपा का कब्जा
निगम चुनाव की मतगणना सुबह 9 बजे शुरू हो गईं। नगर निगम उत्तर की पुरुष पॉलीटेक्निक और दक्षिण की महिला पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज के 16 कमरों में शुरू हुईं। दोनों ही निगम के 16 रिटर्निंग अफसरों ने 102 टेबल पर मतों की गिनती शुरू करवाई। पहले राउंड की गणना शुरू होते ही सुबह परिणाम आते गए।

एक समय उत्तर में कांग्रेस के खाते में ज्यादा सीटें आनी शुरू हुईं तो दक्षिण में भाजपा पिछड़ रही थीं। सुबह दस बजे के बाद तक दक्षिण में भी कांग्रेस के बोर्ड बनने की अटकलें शुरू हो गईं, लेकिन जैसे ही दूसरे दौर की गणना शुरू हुई भाजपा के मतों का ग्राफ बढ़ता रहा। सुबह ग्यारह बजे तक तस्वीर साफ होनी शुरू हो गई। इसके बाद पता चल गया कि उत्तर में कांग्रेस और दक्षिण में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनना तय हो गया है।

महापौर की चार दावेदार महिलाएं हार गईं चुनाव
नगर निगम चुनाव में दोनों ही निगम में महापौर की दावेदार मानी जाने वाली कांग्रेस व भाजपा की चार महिला उम्मीदवार चुनाव हार गईं। इनमें नगर निगम दक्षिण से चार व उत्तर से एक उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। नगर निगम उत्तर के वार्ड संख्या 56 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार प्रतिभा गहलोत 168 वोटों से हार गईं।

दक्षिण के वार्ड संख्या 40 से कांग्रेस की भारती शर्मा 317 वोटों से हारीं। ये दोनों कांग्रेस के महापौर की दावेदार थीं। वहीं नगर निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड संख्या 13 से भाजपा की सीमा माथुर 462 वोट, वार्ड संख्या 71 से नीलम मूंदड़ा 654 वोटों से हार गईं। ये दोनों ही नगर निगम दक्षिण से भाजपा के महापौर की दावेदार थीं।

पहला परिणाम सुबह सवा नौ बजे, अंतिम परिणाम दो बजे

नगर निगम चुनाव का पहला परिणाम सुबह नौ बजते ही आ गया। उत्तर के वार्ड संख्या 31 से कांग्रेस के मोहम्मद हसन खान 533 मतों से जीत गए। वे अपना प्रमाण पत्र लेकर बाहर आ गए। दोपहर एक बजे तक सभी वार्डों का परिणाम घोषित हो गया, लेकिन दक्षिण के वार्ड संख्या 48 में भाजपा की निशा चौधरी एक मत से जीतीं। ऐसे में उनकी जीत घोषित करने में डेढ़ घंटे का समय लग गया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी भावना की मांग पर दुबारा गणना करवाई गई। यहां पर आरओ दलवीर ढड्‌ढा के समक्ष हंगामा भी हुआ। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने टेंडर वोट खोलने की मांग की। नियमानुसार कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद ही टेंडर वोट खुलते हैं। ऐसे में दोपहर दो बजे इस वार्ड का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया।

सबसे बड़ी जीत व सबसे छोटी हार

उत्तर : वार्ड-27 में कांग्रेस की पूजा 2833 वोट से जीतीं, 48 में भावना एक मत से हारी

  • वार्ड 27 से कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक सबसे ज्यादा 1824 मतों से जीतीं। पूजा को 2833 वोट मिले और भाजपा की नवीन कुमारी को 1009 वोट मिले।
  • वार्ड 48 से कांग्रेस की भावना रिचर्ड 1 वोट से हार गईं। भाजपा की निशा चौधरी को 695 और भावना को 694 वोट मिले। ये नगर निगम की सबसे छोटी हार है।

दक्षिण: वार्ड-17 में कांग्रेस के जाहिद 2118 वोट से जीते, 80 में सुमन 21 मत से जीतीं

  • वार्ड 17 से कांग्रेस के जाहिद सबसे ज्यादा 2118 वोटों से जीते। जाहिद को 2606 वोट और भाजपा के मोहम्मद वसीम को 488 वोट मिले। ये सबसे बड़ी जीत रहीं।
  • वार्ड 80 से कांग्रेस की सुमन सबसे कम 21 वोटों से जीतीं। सुमन को 1555 वोट मिले और निर्दलीय भावना को 1534 वोट हासिल हुए। ये सबसे छोटी हार थी।
