  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • In The Evening, Granddaughter And Her Own Birthday Were To Be Celebrated, Death Under Suspicious Circumstances, Son Expressed Fear Of Murder

कुड़ी थाना इलाके का मामला:शाम को पोती व खुद का बर्थ डे मनाना था, संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, बेटे ने जताया हत्या का अंदेशा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
मृतक श्यामसुंदर
  • सुनसान इलाके में फैक्ट्री मालिक का ट्रांसफार्मर के चैनल से लटका मिला शव

कुड़ी थाना इलाके की एक फैक्ट्री मालिक का शव मंगलवार को सुनसान इलाके में ट्रांसफार्मर के चैनल से लटका हुआ मिला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। मामले को लेकर 58 साल के मृतक श्यामसुंदर नेगी के पुत्र शास्त्री नगर निवासी गुंजन नेगी की ओर से संदिग्ध हालात में मिले शव को लेकर हत्या का अंदेशा जताया है। इसकी रिपोर्ट कुड़ी थाने में दी गई।

इसमें बताया कि घर से सुबह दस बजे उनके पिता श्यामसुंदर रामनगर महालक्ष्मी धर्मकांटा के लिए निकले थे। फैक्ट्री में कुछ काम के चलते वे बाहर निकले थे। इसके बाद उन्हें जब फोन किया तो नो रिप्लाई आया। फिर उन्हें तलाश करना शुरू किया। इस दौरान भी लगातार फोन करते रहे, लेकिन नो रिप्लाई ही आता रहा।

इसकी सूचना शाम चार बजे बासनी थाना पुलिस को दी। तब पुलिस ने मोबाइल को ट्रैस किया तो लोकेशन के आधार पर विवेक विहार स्थित एक ट्रांसफार्मर तक पहुंचे। जहां गुंजन के पिता श्यामसुंदर नेगी उस ट्रांसफार्मर के चैनल से लटके हुए मिले।

गुंजन के पिता का शव हवा में नहीं बल्कि जमीन पर ही था। पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में हत्या का संदेह जताया गया। मामले में कुड़ी थानाधिकारी जुल्फिकार अली ने बताया कि परिजनों ने संदेह जताया है, पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद ही मामले की जांच शुरू की जा सकती है।

पोती और दादा का एक ही दिन जन्मदिन था
मृतक श्यामसुंदर नेगी व उनकी पोती तीन साल की लाव्या का मंगलवार को ही जन्मदिन था। ऐसे में शाम को फैक्ट्री से लौटने के बाद पोती व दादा का जन्मदिन मनाने का भी कार्यक्रम था। लेकिन श्यामसुंदर का शव संदिग्ध हालात में मिला।

लेन-देन के विवाद पर भी संदेह
सूत्रों की मानें तो श्यामसुंदर नेगी शांत स्वभाव के थे, लेकिन व्यापार के चलते तीन जनों को रुपए उधार दे रखे थे। बताया जाता है कि वे तीनों रुपए लौटा नहीं रहे थे। इसको लेकर श्यामसुंदर परेशानी में भी थे। हालांकि मामले की जांच के बाद ही सच्चाई सामने आएगी। वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद जो भी दोषी होगा उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

