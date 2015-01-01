पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:10 हॉस्पिटलों में 364 बेड बढ़ाए अर्जेंट टेंपरेरी बेस पर डॉक्टर्स लगा रहे

दो दिन में ही प्रशासन ने शहर के 10 हॉस्पिटलों में 364 बेड बढ़वाए हैं
  • निजी-सरकारी हॉस्पिटलों में 110 आईसीयू, 128 ऑक्सीजन, 126 सामान्य बेड बढ़ाए
  • काेराेना से अस्पतालाें में कम पड़ते बेड और डॉक्टरों की कमी से चेता प्रशासन, 2 दिन में लिया एक्शन
  • बेड नहीं मिलने पर 181 और 2555560 पर करें कॉल

कोरोना के भयंकर संक्रमण से अस्पतालों में बेड की कमी को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद प्रशासन तेजी से एक्शन में आया। दो दिन में ही प्रशासन ने शहर के 10 हॉस्पिटलों में 364 बेड बढ़वाए हैं। इनमें 110 आईसीयू बेड, 128 ऑक्सीजन बेड और 126 सामान्य बेड हैं। संक्रमित हुए डॉक्टर्स की कमी पूरी करने के लिए भी यूटीबी (अर्जेंट टेंपरेरी बेसिस) पर नए डॉक्टर्स की भर्ती की जाएगी।

कुछ दिनों में बेड और बढ़ाने का प्रयास कर स्टेबल मरीजों के लिए अलग व्यवस्था करने में भी प्रशासन जुट गया है। बढ़ाए गए 126 सामान्य बेड हैं। इन पर उन मरीजों के लिए काम लेंगे, जिन्हें ऑक्सीजन तो नहीं लेकिन एडमिट करने की आवश्यकता है। अस्पतालों में बेड नहीं मिलने पर मदद के लिए 181 और 2555560 पर कॉल कर सकते है।

अस्पतालों में यूटीबी से भर्ती कर डॉक्टरों की कमी को पूरा किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने बताया कि डाॅक्टरों की कमी पूरी करने के लिए चिकित्सा शिक्षा और चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य सचिव को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने यूटीबी पर डॉक्टर लगाने की अनुमति दी है। साथ ही हाल में मेडिकल ऑफिसर की नियुक्ति की के पहला बैच जोधपुर में नियुक्ति दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा दूसरे जिले मे जहां कोरोना के मरीज कम हैं, वहां से नर्सिग और डॉक्टरों को डेपुटेशन पर जोधपुर में लगाया जाएगा।

  • कोरोना को देखते हुए मरीजों को समय पर इलाज मिले, इसके पूरे प्रयास प्रशासन की ओर से किए जा रहे हैं। अस्पतालो में बेड और दवा की व्यवस्था करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन प्रतिबद्ध है। - इंद्रजीत सिंह, कलेक्टर

शहर के सरकारी-निजी हॉस्पिटलों में कितने बेड, कितने बढ़ाए
एमजीएच: 28 बेड आईसीयू, 328 ऑक्सीजन, 44 सामान्य बेड।
12 और बेड बढ़ाकर 40 आईसीयू बेड मिलेंगे।
एमडीएमएच: 50 बेड आईसीयू, 150 ऑक्सीजन, 200 सामान्य बेड
20 और बेड बढ़ाकर 70 आईसीयू बेड मिलेंगे।
एम्स: 90 बेड आईसीयू , 320 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
40 और बेड बढ़ाकर 130 आईसीयू बेड मिलेंगे।
मेडिप्लस: 12 बेड आईसीयू , 45 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
8 और बेड बढ़ा आईसीयू के 20 और 40 ऑक्सीजन के बढ़ाकर 85 बेड मिलेंगे
राजदादीसा: 15 आईसीयू बेड, 20 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
अब 50 और बेड बढ़ाकर ऑक्सीजन के 70 बेड मिलेंगे।
वसुंधरा: 5 आईसीयू , 20 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
अब 12 आईसीयू और 10 ऑक्सीजन बेड बढ़ाकर 17 आईसीयू और 30 ऑक्सीजन बेड मिलेंगे।
श्रीराम: 4 आईसीयू, 45 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
अब 16 आईसीयू और 15 ऑक्सीजन बेड बढ़ा 20 आईसीयू और 15 ऑक्सीजन बेड मिलेंगे।
मारवाड़: 4 आईसीयू, 25 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।

अब 5 ऑक्सीजन, 2 आईसीयू बेड बढ़ा 6 आईसीयू और 30 ऑक्सीजन बेड मिलेंगे।

कमला नेहरु नगर

  • अभी 2 आईसीयू, 20 ऑक्सीजन बेड हैं।
  • अब 8 बेड ऑक्सीजन के बढ़ा 28 बेड मिलेंगे।

आईसीयू व ऑक्सीजन पर भर्ती मरीज

  • एमजीएच 25 आईसीयू और 180 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • एमडीएम 35 आईसीयू और 130 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • एम्स 110 आईसीयू और 66 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • मेडिपल्स 14 आईसीयू और 79 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • राजदादीसा 13 आईसीयू और 66 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • वसुंधरा 17 आईसीयू और 30 ऑक्सीजन पर (फुल)
  • श्रीराम 10 आईसीयू और 51 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • कमला नेहरु नगर 2 आईसीयू और 27 ऑक्सीजन पर
  • मारवाड 6 आईसीयू और 17 ऑक्सीजन पर
