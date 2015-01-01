पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • Independent Councilor Hemlata Filled Nomination, Low Hopes For Independents In Municipal Corporation, Yet Discussion On Nomination After Nomination

जोधपुर में मेयर के लिए निर्दलीय भी मैदान:पार्षद हेमलता ने दक्षिण के लिए नामांकन किया, निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों के लिए उम्मीद कम, फिर भी नाम पर हो रही चर्चा

जोधपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पार्षद हेमलता ने भरा मेयर का नामांकन भरा।

नगर निगम चुनाव के रिजल्ट के बाद महापौर पद के नामांकन में दक्षिण क्षेत्र में एक ओर भाजपा की वनिता सेठ ने अपना नामांकन भरा। वहीं, कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्षद पूजा पारिक ने अपना नामांकन भरा है। लेकिन इन दोनों के अलावा निर्दलीय पार्षद हेमलता परिहार ने भी अपना नामांकन भर सभी को चौंका दिया है।

हेमलता वार्ड नम्बर 10 से निर्दलीय के तौर पर चुनाव जीती थी। अब उन्होंने महापौर की दौड़ में भी अपना भाग्य अजमाने के लिए ताल ठोकी हैं। दक्षिण क्षेत्र में भाजपा के 43 पार्षदों ने विजय हासिल की हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस के 29 पार्षद ही जीत पाए। इसी तरह निर्दलीय यहां से 8 ही जीते हैं, इसके बावजूद परिहार के नामांकन भरने से दोनों बड़ी पार्टी के महापौर पद के दावेदार चौंके हुए हैं।

महापौर पद के लिए नामांकन पत्रों को प्रस्तुत करने की आज अन्तिम तिथि थी। नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा 6 नवंबर को व नाम वापसी की तिथि 7 नवंबर होगी। चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन भी इसी दिन किया जाएगा। मतदान 10 नवंबर को प्रात: 10 बजे से अपराह्व 2 बजे तक होगा। जबकि मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद की जाएगी।

इसी तरह उप महापौर के लिए निर्वाचन की तिथि 11 नवंबर होगी। उपमहापौर के लिए बैठक प्रात: 10 बजे, नामांकन पत्रों का प्रस्तुतिकरण प्रात: 11 बजे तक, नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा प्रात: 11.30 बजे से, अभ्यर्थिता वापसी अपराह्व 2 बजे तक और मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो अपराह्व 2.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा। मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें