शिक्षक भर्ती:जांच टीम 7 को नहीं आएगी जोधपुर ऑनलाइन प्रतिवेदन ले वर्चुअल सुनवाई करेगी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सात काे कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के कारण राज्यभर में इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित रहेगी, इससे सुनवाई की तिथि बदलने की मांग की जा रही है

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में सरकार की ओर से गठित नई शिक्षक भर्ती जांच कमेटी ने प्रोफेसर बीएम शर्मा के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को जयपुर में प्रतिवेदन लिए। इसके बाद कमेटी ने जोधपुर आने का प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम बदल दिया है। अब जोधपुर नहीं आकर 7 नवंबर को ऑनलाइन प्रतिवेदन लेने के साथ वर्चुअल सुनवाई करेंगी।

हालांकि कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के कारण इस दिन राज्यभर में इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित रहेगी। इससे अब सुनवाई की तिथि बदलने की भी मांग की जा रही है। इधर संभावना जताई जा रही है कि इस कमेटी की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद शिक्षक भर्ती घोटाले में क्लीन चिट दी जा सकती है। विश्वविद्यालय में वर्ष 2012-13 में शिक्षक भर्ती की गई थी।

इसमें कइयों के अयोग्य होने के बावजूद भर्ती करने के आरोप सामने आए थे। इस पर तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार ने प्रोफेसर दशोरा के नेतृत्व में जांच कमेटी का गठन किया था। करीब 2 साल पूर्व प्रोफेसर दशोरा की जांच कमेटी ने जांच रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत कर दी थी।

1108 पेज की जांच रिपोर्ट में कमेटी ने शिक्षक भर्ती को नियम विरुद्ध करार देकर निरस्त करने की अनुशंसा की थी। इसके आधार पर राज्यपाल ने भी विश्वविद्यालय को रिपोर्ट सौंप कर पालना करने के निर्देश दिए थे। यह अलग बात है कि विश्वविद्यालय ने करीब दो साल तक प्रोफेसर दशोरा कमेटी की जांच रिपोर्ट को सिंडिकेट में ही प्रस्तुत नहीं किया।

नई कमेटी को सौंपी जांच
प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार आने के बाद सरकार ने प्रोफेसर दशोरा कमेटी की जांच रिपोर्ट के बावजूद नई जांच कमेटी प्रोफेसर शर्मा के नेतृत्व में गठित कर दी। अब इस जांच कमेटी ने शिक्षक भर्ती में जांच तेज कर दी है। इधर, कमेटी ने मंगलवार को एक घंटे के लिए जयपुर सचिवालय में सुनवाई कर प्रतिवेदन का कार्यक्रम रखा।

7 नवंबर को एक दिन दो घंटों के लिए जोधपुर में संबंधित पक्षों से दस्तावेज और प्रतिवेदन का कार्यक्रम निर्धारित था, मगर अब कमेटी ने इस कार्यक्रम में बदलाव कर दिया है। कमेटी अब ऑनलाइन प्रतिवेदन के साथ वर्चुअल सुनवाई करेंगी। इसके अलावा कुलसचिव के मार्फत भी प्रतिवेदन दिए जा सकते हैं।

दिनभर गहमागहमी रही
विवि के शिक्षक भर्ती 2012-13 में नियुक्त शिक्षकों में दिनभर गहमागहमी बनी रही। सूत्रों की मानें तो केंद्रीय कार्यालय में दिनभर बैठकों का दौर चलता रहा। वहीं कमेटी को एक साथ प्रतिवेदन देने की तैयारी चलती रही।

