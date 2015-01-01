पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेनाघात:क्या ये चुनावी इफैक्ट है? 15 दिन बाद 400 से ज्यादा राेगी मिले, 293 डिस्चार्ज, दो माैत

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर के 6 दिन में 2073 संक्रमित, 25 मौत

शहर में हाल ही संपन्न हुए नगर निगम के चुनाव का काेराेना इफैक्ट अब सामने आने लगा है। शुक्रवार काे 480 संक्रमित राेगी मिले। ऐसा 15 दिन बाद हुआ जब एक ही दिन में 400 से अधिक राेगी मिले हाे। इससे पहले 21 अक्टूबर काे 507 राेगी मिले थे।

उसके बाद से राेजाना मिलने वाले राेगियाें का आंकड़ा अधिकतर 200 से 300 के बीच ही बना हुआ था। जिससे लग रहा था कि शहर में संक्रमण का फैलाव कुछ कम हुआ हो। लेकिन पिछले सप्ताह शहर में नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर हुए मतदान के दौरान टूटी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के दुष्प्रभाव से संक्रमितों के फिर बढ़ने की आशंका है। शुक्रवार को 2 और संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ दिया। 293 राेगी डिस्चार्ज भी किए गए।

नवंबर के पहले 6 दिन में 2,073 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 1,392 संक्रमित ठीक हाे चुके हैं। वहीं 25 मौत हुई है। वहीं कुल आंकड़ा 40 हजार के करीब 39,470 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 26,368 राेगी ठीक हाे चुके हैं और 561 की माैत हुई हैं।

बड़ला चौक में मृत मिले युवती की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
एम्स व एमजीएच में एक-एक संक्रमित की माैत हुई। महामंदिर मानसागर निवासी भावना (22) की माैत के बाद उसकी काेराेना रिपाेर्ट शुक्रवार काे एमजीएच में पाॅजिटिव आई। भावना का शव गुरुवार को बड़लों का चौक गोलियों का मोहल्ला स्थित घर में मिला था। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि उसके साथ पढ़ने वाले छात्र ने गला घोंट हत्या करने के बाद खुदकुशी कर ली। इसके बाद शवों को एमजीएच लाकर जांच की गई तो भावना की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके अलावा एम्स में चौहाबो तीसरा पुलिया के राजेन्द्र प्रसाद (73) ने भी दम ताेड़ दिया।

स्थानीय लिस्ट में 191, सर्वाधिक 27 रेजिडेंसी जाेन में
स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में शुक्रवार को 191 पॉजिटिव राेगी बताए गए। इनमें सर्वाधिक 27 राेगी रेजिडेंसी जाेन में मिले। इनके अलावा प्रतापनगर में 5, शहर परकोटा में 3, उदयमंदिर में 10, महामंदिर में 18, मसूरिया में 15, शास्त्रीनगर में 13, मधुबन में 18 व बीजेएस में 13 राेगी मिले। वहीं जिले के बनाड़ (मंडोर) ब्लॉक में 9, सालावास में 11, बिलाड़ा में 3, भोपालगढ़ में 10, ओसियां में 2, बावड़ी में 2, फलोदी में 18, बाप में 10, शेरगढ़ में 1 व बालेसर में 3 रोगी मिले।

वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

