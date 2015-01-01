पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:निगम ठेकेदार की जेसीबी ने 600 एमएम की पाइप लाइन फोड़ी, 20 लाख लीटर पानी बहा

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • एम्स रोड पर नाला निर्माण के दौरान क्षतिग्रस्त हुई लाइन, पाल रोड हुआ लबालब

उम्मेद सागर फिल्टर प्लांट से कुड़ी हौद तक जाने वाली पीएचईडी की 600 एमएम की पाइन लाइन शुक्रवार दोपहर नगर निगम के ठेकेदार ने फोड़ दी। इससे शहर के आसपास के 103 गांवों में अगले चार-पांच दिन तक सप्लाई नहीं होगी। एम्स रोड पर नाला निर्माण के दौरान जेसीबी से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।

लाइन फूटते ही पानी की तेज धार फूट पड़ी। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही फिल्टर हाउस से पानी की सप्लाई बंद की गई। पीएचईडी ने अपनी टीम मौके पर भेजकर तुरंत रिपेयरिंग भी शुरू करवा दी, लेकिन एम्स राेड लबालब हाेने के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो सका।

पीएचईडी के जिला खंड द्वितीय के एक्सईएन मनोज भवण ने बताया कि पाइप लाइन फूटने से 20 लाख लीटर पानी बह गया। इस बारे में नगर निगम को बताया गया है। नाला निर्माण के दौरान ये तीसरा मौका है, जब पाइप लाइन फूटी है।

पाल रोड पर भर गया पानी
पानी धार फूटने से जहां नाला बनाने के लिए खोदी गई खाई भर गई और वहीं कुछ देर में सड़क पर पानी बहने लगा, जाे एम्स रोड से चौपासनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड पुलिस थाने के सामने से पाल बालाजी मंदिर तक पहुंच गया। ऐसा लग रहा था कि जैसे तेज बारिश हो गई हो।

पाल बालाजी के सामने सीसी रोड बनाने के लिए खोदी गई पूरी सड़क लबालब हो गई। यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों व पैदल राहगीरों को परेशानी हुई। इस लाइन के लगातार तीसरी बार फूटने से नगर निगम की इंजीनियरिंग पर सवालिया निशान लग रहा है। शहर में खास बाग के सामने भी निगम ने ऐसे ही पाइप लाइन फोड़ दी थी। वहां कई दिनों से खड्डा बना हुआ है।

