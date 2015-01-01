पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाैधराेपण व साैंदर्यीकरण:जेडीए ने भाटी सर्किल के जीर्णोद्घार व साैंदर्यीकरण का काम शुरू किया

जाेधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 10 फीट लंबे खजूर के 5 विकसित पेड़ के लगाने के साथ 400 अन्य प्रजातियाें के पाैधे लगाए

जेडीए ने रातानाडा स्थित भाटी चाैराहा के जीर्णोद्घार व साैंदर्यीकरण का काम युद्ध गति से शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत शनिवार काे क्रेन की सहायता से 10 से 12 फीट ऊंचे विकसित खजूर के पेड़ लगाने का काम किया गया, वहीं लदार जोरा, चंपा, फाइकस प्रजाति के 145 तथा 250 बोगन-बेलिया के पौधे भी लगवाए गए हैं।

इसके साथ ही टूटी कलात्मक जालियों की जगह नई जालियां लगाने का काम भी शुरू कर दिया हैं। पाैधराेपण व साैंदर्यीकरण के पश्चात भाटी चाैराहा का स्वरूप निखरा-निखरा सा लगने लगा है। संभागीय आयुक्त व जेडीए अध्यक्ष आैर आयुक्त के निर्देश पर उपायुक्त पूर्व के निर्देशन में एक्सईएन याेगेश माथुर व जेईएन लवजीत भाटी ने शनिवार काे क्रेन की मदद से खजूर के 5 पेड़ लगवाए। साथ ही 400 से अधिक विभिन्न प्रजाति के पाैधे लगाए गए। एक्सईएन माथुर ने बताया कि चौराहे के चारों और जालियां टूटी हुई थी, जिनके स्थान पर नई जालियां लगाई गई है। चौराहे के चारों और फुटपाथ को रिपेयर कर रंग-रोगन का कार्य भी करवाया गया। इसके साथ ही चाैराहा के अंदर साफ-सफाई करवाते हुए अंदर लगे पेड़ों की ट्रिमिंग भी करवाई गई है। चौराहे पर अब फुलवारी विकसित की जाएगी। इसके रखरखाव के लिए जेडीए ने स्थानीय दुकानदारों से मिलकर चौराहा विकास समिति बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया हैं।

इसके तहत जन-सहभागिता पेड़ पौधों के रखरखाव के साथ ही सुरक्षा के लिए चौकीदार रखने का कार्य सम्मिलित है। जेडीए अध्यक्ष व स्थानीय निवासियों आैर दुकानदारों के साथ साेमवार काे भाटी चौराहा पर जन सहभागिता से पौधरोपण का कार्य भी किया जाएगा। जेडीए चाैराहा पर रोशनी व्यवस्था के लिए लाइट लगाएगा।

