हादसे का शिकार हुई पुलिस:फिल्मी स्टाइल में तस्कर का पीछा करने के दौरान जीप पलटी, पांच पुलिसकर्मी घायल

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
तस्कर का पीछा करने के दौरान जीप पलटने से घायल पुलिसकर्मियों को ओसियां के अस्पताल में चलता इलाज। फोटो रोहित सोनी, ओसियां
तस्कर का पीछा करने के दौरान जीप पलटने से घायल पुलिसकर्मियों को ओसियां के अस्पताल में चलता इलाज। फोटो रोहित सोनी, ओसियां
  • दो गंभीर घायलों को लाया जा रहा है जोधपुर

जोधपुर जिले के ओसियां क्षेत्र में शनिवार दोपहर फिल्मी स्टाइल में एक तस्कर का पीछा करने के दौरान पुलिस की जीप पलट गई। करीब दस किलोमीटर तक पीछा करने के बावजूद तस्कर हाथ नहीं आया। सड़क किनारे खाई में जीप पलटने ने पांच पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। इनमें से गंभीर रूप से घायल दो को जोधपुर लाया जा रहा है।

तस्कर कैलाश खाबड़ा ओसियां पुलिस थाने का वांटेड है। आज पुलिस को उसके चैराई क्षेत्र में उपस्थित होने की सूचना मिली। इस पर ओसियां व चैराई चौकी की पुलिस टीम ने उसको पकड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन वह भाग निकला। पुलिस टीम ने उसका पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया। करीब दस किलोमीटर तक पीछा करने के बाद एक मोड़ पर तेज रफ्तार के कारण पुलिस की जीप सड़क से नीचे उतर वहां बनी खाई में पलट गई। जीप में सवार पांच पुलिसकर्मी अंदर दब गए। दूसरी जीप में सवार पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें बाहर निकाला और ओसियां अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जहां पर घायलों का प्रथमिक उपचार किया गया। हादसे में गंभीर घायल पुलिसकर्मी झूमरलाल व जयप्रकाश को जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। वही अन्य घायल पुलिसकर्मी हेड कांस्टेबल नरपत दान, धन्नाराम व देवाराम का प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया।

