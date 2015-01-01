पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मजदूरों से भरे जीप-ट्रैक्टर भिड़े, जीप पलटने से 10 जने घायल, 3 गंभीर जोधपुर रेफर

बिलाड़ा/खेजड़लाएक घंटा पहले
  • बिलाड़ा के संबाड़िया व खेजड़ला के बीच हादसा, फसल कटाई व भट्टे पर अपने कार्य के लिए जा रहे थे मजदूर, जीप में 8 मजदूर थे तो ट्रैक्टर में 25 के करीब लोग सवार थे

संबाड़िया व खेजड़ला के बीच में गुरुवार सुबह मजदूरों से भरी जीप व ट्रैक्टर की भिड़ंत हो गई। हादसे में जीप पलट गई। इससे दस लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें से तीन गंभीर घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। घायलों ने बताया कि जीप व ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली दोनों में मजूदर सवार थे। संबाडिया से रवाना हुए मजूदर खेजड़ला चूने भट्टे पर कार्य के लिए जा रहे थे जबकि खेजड़ला से रवाना हुए मजदूर फसल कटाई के लिए मजदूरी पर जा रहे थे। जीप व ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में भिड़ंत के बाद घायलों को राजकीय ट्रोमा सेंटर लेकर आए।

जहां पर डॉ दिनेश सोलंकी, डॉ ताराचंद रामावत, नर्सिंग स्टाफ सुरेश बोचावत, अरुणसिंह पीपाड़ा, राजेंद्र चौधरी, गौरी सिस्टर आदि ने इलाज किया। घायलों में सुभाष पुत्र मांगीलाल नायक निवासी संबाडिया, सुंडी देवी पत्नी रामनिवास निवासी संबाडिया, किशोरदास पुत्र लक्ष्मणदास निवासी संबाडिया, जितेंद्र पुत्र नेमदास वैष्णव निवासी संबाडिया, दिलीप पुत्र भंवरदास निवासी संबाडिया, महेंद्र सरगरा निवासी खेजड़ला, रामनिवास पुत्र श्रवणराम सरगरा निवासी खेजड़ला, कमला पत्नी नाथुराम सरगरा निवासी खेजडला, धनुदेवी पत्नी बुधराम नायक निवासी संबाडिया, लखाराम पुत्र शंकरलाल सरगरा निवासी खेजडला शामिल है। इनमें से सुभाष, सुंडी देवी व किशोरदास को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। हादसे की सूचना मिलने पर खेजडला एएसाई अक्षयराज सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे और वाहनों को चौकी लेकर गए।

इधर, अधूरी सड़क पर ट्रैक्टर पलटा, ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से मोटर साइकिल सवार बचे
भावी से वाया भोपालगढ़ होते हुए खींवसर जाने वाले स्टेट हाइवे के अधूरे निर्माण की वजह से गुरुवार को सुरपुरा खुर्द उस्तरा चौराहे पर बड़ा हादसा होते हुए बाल-बाल बचा। यहां एक ट्रैक्टर पलटी खा गया। गनीमत रही कि ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ के कारण पास से निकल रहे मोटरसाइकिल सवार को बचा लिया गया।

