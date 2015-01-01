पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जेएनवीयू माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के साथ लेगा 30 हजार स्टूडेंट्स की वर्चुअल क्लास

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट साॅफ्टवेयर के 3 लाइसेंस लेगा जेएनवीयू

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में यूजी के प्रवेश पूर्ण हो चुके हैं, वहीं पीजी के आवेदन की तिथियां लगभग समाप्त हो चुकी हैं और इनमें भी अगले कुछ दिनाें में प्रवेश पूर्ण हो जाएंगे। जेएनवीयू ने माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के साथ एमओयू कर वर्चुअल क्लास लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। हाल में माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के एक साॅफ्टवेयर के 3 लाइसेंस लेने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जिसके माध्यम से प्रति लाइसेंस 10 हजार स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए रजिस्टर्ड किया जा सकेगा। जेएनवीयू ने हाल में एमबीएम इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के साॅफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन क्लासेज शुरू की। क्लासेज के सफल संचालन के बाद माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट की टीम ने जेएनवीयू के सभी संकायों के डीन व संस्थानों के डायरेक्टर के साथ वर्चुअल मीटिंग आयोजित की तथा उन्हें इस साॅफ्टवेयर की जानकारी देते हुए ऑनलाइन वर्चुअल क्लासेज करने के तरीके बताए।

वहीं इस मौके सभी डीन व डायरेक्टर्स को एक प्रस्तुतिकरण भी दिखाया गया। जेएनवीयू के एमबीएम इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के इसी साॅफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से क्लासेज लगाई जा रही है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए विश्वविद्यालय ने अन्य संकायों व संस्थानों में भी इसी साॅफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से क्लासेज लगवाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस साॅफ्टवेयर के लिए जेएनवीयू ने कोई बड़ा खर्च नहीं किया गया है। इस साॅफ्टवेयर के लिए प्रति लाइसेंस जेएनवीयू की ओर से 28 हजार रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे तथा एक लाइसेंस पर 10 हजार स्टूडेंट्स रजिस्टर्ड हो सकेंगे।
टीम देगी फैकल्टी को ट्रेनिंग
जेएनवीयू के केएन कॉलेज की डायरेक्टर प्रो. संगीता लूंकड़ ने बताया कि इस एमओयू के तहत लाइसेंस खरीदने के बाद जेएनवीयू की सभी संकाय की फैकल्टी को माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट की तरफ से ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इसके बाद संकायवार स्टूडेंट्स को 10 हजार प्रति लाइसेंस बांट दिया जाएगा और करीब 20 दिसंबर के अासपास क्लासेज शुरू हो जाएंगी। प्रो. लूंकड़ ने बताया कि केएन कॉलेज की क्लासेज जूम सॉफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन अभी भी चल रही है।
शीघ्र शुरू होगी ऑनलाइन क्लासेज

  • माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट की ओर से सभी डीन व डायरेक्टर्स की वर्चुअल मीटिंग हुई थी, जिसके बाद तय किया कि माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के साॅफ्टवेयर के 3 लाइसेंस खरीदने से पूरी विवि के स्टूडेंट्स की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज शुरू हो जाएंगी। संभवतया पहले लाइसेंस में केएन कॉलेज व विधि संकाय, दूसरे के जरिए वाणिज्य व विज्ञान संकाय व तीसरे में कला व सायंकालीन अध्ययन संस्थान स्टूडेंट्स को पंजीकृत किया जाएगा। - प्रो. पीसी त्रिवेदी, कुलपति, जेएनवीयू
