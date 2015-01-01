पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर नगर निगम:महापौर चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग आज, दक्षिण निगम के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस सतर्क; उत्तर में कांग्रेस को बहुमत

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
जोधपुर उत्तर व दक्षिण नगर निगम में महापौर पद के लिए चुनाव।
  • दक्षिण में निर्दलीय पार्षद हेमलता परिहार ने भी नामांकन भर रखा

मंगलवार को जोधपुर उत्तर व दक्षिण नगर निगम में महापौर पद के लिए चुनाव होगा। निगम उत्तर से कांग्रेस ने कुंती देवड़ा को मैदान में उतारा है। वहीं, उनके सामने भाजपा की ओर से डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी है। वहीं, निगम दक्षिण में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में वनिता सेठ तो उनके सामने कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक है। दक्षिण में निर्दलीय पार्षद हेमलता परिहार ने भी नामांकन भर रखा है।

जोधपुर के दोनों निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण में महापौर चुनाव को लेकर आज सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई। महापौर पद के लिए मतदान मंगलवार को प्रात: 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा जबकि मतगणना उसके तुरन्त बाद की जाएगी। इसी तरह उप महापौर के लिए निर्वाचन की तिथि 11 नवंबर होगी। उपमहापौर के लिए बैठक प्रात: 10 बजे, नामांकन पत्रों का प्रस्तुतिकरण प्रात: 11 बजे तक, नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा प्रात: 11.30 बजे से, अभ्यर्थिता वापसी अपराह्व 2 बजे तक और मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो अपराह्व 2.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा। मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी।

कांग्रेस और भाजपा को एक-एक निगम में बहुमत

जोधपुर में मेयर बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस को उत्तर और भाजपा को दक्षिण में बहुमत मिला है। इसके बावजूद दोनों दल एक दूसरे के खेमे में सेंधमारी की कोशिशें में लगे हुए हैं। इसीलिए दोनों निगमों में अपने प्रत्याशी उतार रखे है। दोनों दलों ने एक दूसरे की सेंधमारी से बचने के लिए पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर उन्हें होटलों में ठहरा दिया है। भाजपा के पार्षद अंबाजी तो कांग्रेस के पार्षद जैसलमेर और कुंभलगढ़ में होटल में बंद है। भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों दल अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा कर रहे है।

दक्षिण निगम के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस सतर्क

  • कांग्रेस का दावा: कांग्रेस के पास खुद के 29 और 4 निर्दलीय के साथ कुल 33 पार्षदों का समर्थन हासिल है। ऐसे में प्रथम दृष्टया महापौर प्रत्याशी पूजा पारीक को 33 मत मिलने की संभावना है, लेकिन कांग्रेस आठ भाजपा के असंतुष्ट पार्षदों व एक निर्दलीय पार्षद के समर्थन का दावा कर रही है। अगर कांग्रेस यह अंकगणित जुटा लेती है तो फिर दक्षिण निगम से पूजा पारीक महापौर चुनाव जीत सकती हैं।
  • भाजपा का दावा: भाजपा के 43 पार्षद हैं और 3 निर्दलीय भी भाजपा का दामन थाम चुके हैं। ऐसे में दक्षिण निगम से भाजपा की महापौर प्रत्याशी वनिता सेठ को 46 मत हासिल हो सकते हैं। इसके अलावा चार कांग्रेस के असंतुष्ट पार्षद भी भाजपा के संपर्क में बताए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा महापौर की जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त है।
