मांग:जनजातीय क्षेत्रीय विकास की संयुक्त सचिव ने किया आकस्मिक निरीक्षण, हॉस्टल की क्षमता बढ़ाने की मांग

शेरगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेरगढ़ प्रधान व सरपंच से की चर्चा, सुविधाएं बढ़ाने का दिया आश्वासन, कमियों का प्लान सीईओ को पेश करने के निर्देश

कस्बे के निकट माडा योजना के तहत संचालित अनुसूचित जनजाति बालिका छात्रावास का जनजातीय क्षेत्रीय विकास राजस्थान सरकार की जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी नेहा गिरी ने मंगलवार को आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने छात्रावास के भवन का अवलोकन किया तथा हॉस्टल की व्यवस्था के बारे में जानकारी ली। हॉस्टल में बालिकाओं की क्षमता 50 हैं उसे बढ़ा कर 100 करने की भी मांग रखी गई है।

जो कमियां पाई गई हैं उसका प्लान बनाकर मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को प्रस्तुत करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। शेरगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान तगाराम भील व रामगढ़ के सरपंच ने हॉस्टल के विकास के लिए चर्चा की तथा अति शीघ्र हॉस्टल में सुविधाए दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग जोधपुर के उप निदेशक अनिल व्यास, जिला परिषद के सहायक अभियंता प्रदीप चन्दानी, विकास अधिकारी डॉ. दीपक कुमार शर्मा, सहायक अभियंता कुम्भसिंह भाटी भी मौजूद थे।

