शहादत:2 दिसंबर को छुट्‌टी बिताकर गए लक्ष्मण ने 23 की उम्र में दी शहादत, 27 अप्रैल को होनी थी शादी

खेजड़ला / बिलाड़ा (जोधपुर)4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेजड़ला के लक्ष्मण चौधरी कश्मीर में शहीद, आज आएगी पार्थिव देह, शहादत से कुछ घंटे पहले परिजनों व मित्रों से की थी बात
  • निर्माणाधीन मकान की जानकारी ली, अपने हाथों से नींव रख गए थे
  • बीए करते हुए 2015 में 61आरआर 21 जाट रेजिमेंट में हुए थे भर्ती

खेजड़ला निवासी व 21 जाट रेजिमेंट के सैनिक लक्ष्मणराम चौधरी मात्र 23 वर्ष की उम्र में ही देश की रक्षार्थ शहीद हो गए। बुधवार को जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी में एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की ओर से की गई फायरिंग में गंभीर घायल हो गए थे। बाद में अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। लक्ष्मण के शहीद होने की सूचना पर खेजड़ला सहित आसपास के गांवों में शोक की लहर छा गई।

खेजड़ला गांव पूरा बंद रहा। पार्थिव देह जोधपुर पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को खेजड़ला गांव पहुंचेगी। लक्ष्मण दो दिसंबर को ही छुटटी बिताकर डयूटी पर गए थे। शहादत से कुछ घंटे पहले घर पर भाई व परिजनों से बात की थी। छोटे भाई सुनिल ने बताया कि बुधवार को सायं साढ़े सात बजे एक जवान का कॉल आया था और कहा कि लक्ष्मण फायरिंग में घायल हो गए। एक घंटे बाद दुबारा फोन आया कि लक्ष्मण गंभीर घायल है। फिर देर रात आर्मी अफसर ने फोन कर कहा कि परिवार वालों का मनोबल बढ़ाना, भैया देश के काम आ गए।
परिवार में माता-पिता व भाई-बहन
लक्ष्मण के परिवार में मां मांगी देवी, पिता किशनाराम चौधरी, सबसे बड़ी बहन सुशीला ससुराल जाती है। बहन से छोटा लक्ष्मण और सबसे छोटा सुनील है। पिता किसान है। भाई सुनील ने बताया कि लक्ष्मण ने दसवीं खेजड़ला व बारहवीं पीपाड़ से उत्तीर्ण की थी और बीए अध्ययन के दौरान 2015 में 61आरआर 21 जाट रेजिमेंट में नौकरी लग गई थी। सुनील स्वयं भी देश सेवा के लिए आर्मी में जाना चाहता था लेकिन हाइट कम होने से सपना पूरा नही हो सका।

कुछ घंटे पहले भाई व दोस्तों से की थी बात

सुनिल ने बताया कि दिन को भाई लक्ष्मण का कॉल आया था और पूछा कि मकान का काम कैसे चल रहा है। कितना काम हुआ है। सब लोग कैसे हैं? फिर कहा कि अब फोन रखता हूं फिर शाम को टाइम मिलेगा तो कॉल करूंगा। उन्होंने बताया कि समय पर लक्ष्मण कॉल करके परिजनों के बारे में व उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में भी पूछ लेते थे। इससे पूर्व लक्ष्मण ने अपने मित्र व मिस्त्री राजू माली से बात की और मकान के काम और गांव के बारे में पूछा।
क्रिकेट की आखिरी पारी में रहे नॉटआउट
लक्ष्मण को क्रिकेट से बहुत लगाव था। गांव में होने वाली क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते थे। पिछली बार जब गांव आए थे तो नंबवर 2020 में गांव में ही वार्ड कप क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में भी भाग लिया था। फाइनल मुकाबला वार्ड 1 व वार्ड 11 के बीच हुआ था। मैच वार्ड 11 ने जीता था लेकिन लक्ष्मण ने वार्ड 1 की तरफ से खेलते हुए अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और अंत तक आउट नहीं हुए। उनकी टीम उपविजेता रही थी।

कवि व शिक्षक श्रवणदान शून्य ने दी लक्ष्मण को शब्दांजलि
जबर हठीलौ जाट, लिछमणौ झूंझ्यौ रण में,
राखी कुळ री आंण, जीतगौ बाजी छण में,
जीतगौ बाजी छण में, अमर इतिहासां छायौ,
खेजड़ला रौ वीर, काम देसां हित आयौ,
कहै शून्य कविराय, झुक्यौ है धरती अंबर,
धिन धिन म्हारा भाग, कमायौ नांव जबर।।

शादी से पहले तैयार करवा रहे थे मकान
27 अप्रैल को लक्ष्मण की शादी तय हो चुकी थी। तैयारियां शुरू हो गई थी। नया मकान बनाना शुरू किया था। अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में लक्ष्मण छुट्‌टी आए थे और 2 दिसंबर को वापस ड्यूटी पर रवाना हुए। रवाना होने से पूर्व मकान की नींव की मुहुर्त भी उनके हाथों से हुआ था। लक्ष्मण की सगाई पास ही स्थित घाणामगरा ग्राम में हुई थी।

निजी स्कूलों में एक घंटे पहले होगी छुट्‌टी
खेजड़ला निवासी शहीद लक्ष्मण पिचकिया के सम्मान में गुरुवार को क्षेत्र के निजी विद्यालयों में निर्धारित समय से एक घंटा पहले छुट्टी होगी। बिलाड़ा प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रदीप कृपलानी ने बताया कि बिलाड़ा प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया है कि 5 जनवरी को ब्लॉक की सभी प्राइवेट स्कूल शहीद के सम्मान में दो मिनट के मौन के बाद निर्धारित समय से एक घंटा पहले छुट्टी कर दी जाएगी।

