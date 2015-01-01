पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हतुंडी गांव व बापिणी के हड़मानसागर में आग से लाखों का नुकसान

बावड़ी27 मिनट पहले
उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के हतुण्डी ग्राम स्थित हरकानाडा में किसान लच्छाराम पुत्र संग्रामराम जाट के खेत में पड़ा चारे में आग लगने से जल कर नष्ट हो गया। ग्रामीण रामदीन जाखड़ ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना पर सरपंच भंवरीदेवी ने हल्का पटवारी को मौके पर बुला नुकसान का आंकलन करवा आर्थिक सहयात दिलाने की मांग की है। घटना में किसान को लगभग 30 हजार रुपए से अधिक का नुकसान हुआ है।

मतोड़ा. हड़मानसागर सरहद में मतोड़ा निवासी गंगाराम पुत्र सीमाराम मेघवाल के कृषि नलकूप पर बनी रहवासी ढाणी में मंगलवार को आग लग गई। मतोड़ा नायब तहसीलदार भंवरलाल कुम्हार, मतोड़ा ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के डायरेक्टर ओमप्रकाश जोशी, मतोड़ा जीएसएस अध्यक्ष तेजसिंह भाटी, नरेन्द्रसिंह भाटी मौके पर पहुंचे।

मतोड़ा नायब तहसीलदार कुम्हार ने मौका फर्द रिपोर्ट बनाकर बताया कि घरवाले व आस-पड़ोसियों ने पानी डाल कर जलते हुए सामान बुझाने का प्रयास किया। तब तक रहवासी दो कच्चा पड़वा, बिस्तर, रसोई का सामान, चारपाई, पहनने के कपड़े, अनाज, पशुओं का चारा, नलकूप पर मिली मुआवजा राशि, कूलर, फ्रिज सहित आवश्यक दस्तावेज जलकर राख हो गया।

इस दौरान हड़मानसिंह राजपुरोहित, मांगीलाल बांगड़वा, मोहनराम गोरचिया, जीवणराम सारण, एम. मेरहड़ा, पूर्व वार्डपंच मगाराम मेघवाल, भोमाराम मेघवाल, चेतनराम मेघवाल आदि ने मुआवजा राशि दिलवाने की मांग की।

