पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • Mahant Sukhapuri Maharaj's First Anniversary Celebration Celebrated In Connection With Saints, Hundreds Of Devotees Gathered In Mahaprasadi

धर्म:संतों के सान्निध्य में मनाया महंत सुखापुरी महाराज का पहला बरसी महोत्सव, महाप्रसादी में उमड़े सैकड़ों श्रद्धालु

पीपाड़ शहर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलसुबह आरती के साथ शुरू हुए धार्मिक आयोजन, रात में भजन संध्या के साथ दो दिवसीय महोत्सव संपन्न

जूना अखाड़ा महादेव धूणी ग्राम कुड़ के साकेत वासी महंत सुखापुरी महाराज की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि संतों के सान्निध्य में मनाई गई। इस दौरान समाधि स्थल पर दर्शनों के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भक्त पहुंचे। इस दौरान महाप्रसादी भी आयोजन किया गया। वहीं रात में ‘एक शाम सुखापुरी महाराज के नाम’ भजन संध्या का आयोजन हुआ।

जिसमें मारवाड़ के ख्यातिनाम संतो के साथ क्षेत्रीय कलाकारों द्वारा सुमधुर भजनों की प्रस्तुति देकर उपस्थित भक्तजनों को भावविभोर कर दिया। अलसुबह आरती के साथ भजन संध्या का समापन हुआ। उधर, बरसी महोत्सव का आयोजन युवा महंत नरेंद्रपुरी महाराज के सान्निध्य में हुआ। जिसमें सर्वप्रथम समाधि स्थल पर पूजा-अर्चना कर साकेत वासी महंत को नमन कर श्रद्धा से याद किया गया।

इसके बाद विशेष हवन व बही वाचन का आयोजन विधि विधान से किया गया। महाप्रसादी में पहले संतों की पतंग लगी, उसके पश्चात उपस्थित भक्तों के साथ ग्रामीणों ने महाप्रसादी ग्रहण की है। साकेत वासी महंत के समाधि स्थल जरेली नाडी पर आयोजित बरसी कार्यक्रम में महंत ओंकार गिरी महाराज महंत प्रेम गिरी बिराटीया संत कमल दास गोटा, बेरा त्रिलोक गिरी पुजारी कानदास के अलावा अन्य संत महंत के अलावा ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे। युवा महंत नरेंद्र पुरी व सरपंच हरी राम छिणंग के सान्निध्य में बाहर से आए संतों का अभिनंदन किया गया। अंत में संत मंहतो को विदाई के साथ ही दो दिवसीय बरसी महोत्सव का समापन हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें