पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तबीयत बिगड़ी:जैसलमेर के पूर्व महारावल ब्रजराज सिंह की तबीयत बिगड़ी, एयर एम्बुलेंस से दिल्ली ले जाया गया

जोधपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जैसलमेर के पूर्व महारावल ब्रजराजसिंह।- फाइल फोटो
  • जोधपुर के डॉक्टरों ने लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट कराने की सलाह दी है

जैसलमेर रियासत के पूर्व महारावल (महाराजा) ब्रजराज सिंह की तबीयत खराब होने पर गुरुवार को जोधपुर से एयर एम्बुलेंस के जरिये दिल्ली शिफ्ट किया गया। उनके लिवर में तकलीफ है और जोधपुर के डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट की सलाह दी है।

जैसलमेर के पूर्व महारावल को पेट में तकलीफ होने पर दो दिन पूर्व जोधपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उनकी जांच कर पाया कि उनके लिवर में खराबी है और ट्रांसप्लांट कराना आवश्यक है। इसके बाद आज एयर एम्बुलेंस के जरिये उन्हें दिल्ली के मेदांता अस्पताल ले जाया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट के लिए उन्हें बाद में चैन्नई ले जाया जाएगा।

52 वर्षीय पूर्व महारावल के परिवार में पत्नी राजेश्वरी देवी और दो पुत्र कुंवर चेतन्यराज सिंह भाटी और जनमेज्य राज सिंह भाटी हैं। बृजराज सिंह जी का जन्म 31 नवंबर 1968 को जैसलमेर में हुआ। बृजराज सिंह की शादी 28 जनवरी 1993 को नेपाल के महाराजा सहदेव शमशेर जंग बहादूर की पुत्री राजेश्वरी देवी के साथ हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें