शुभ मंगलम:धनतेरस पर बाजार हुए गुलजार, जमकर हुई खरीदारी

फलोदीएक घंटा पहले
  • पूजा-अर्चना कर भगवान धन्वंतरि से की कोरोना से मुक्ति की कामना, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स, बर्तन व ऑटो मोबाइल मार्केट में रही तेजी

ग्राहकों की इंतजार में पलक पावड़े बिछाए बैठे बाजार के दुकानदारों पर शुक्रवार को कुछ रौनक नजर आई। धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करने के लिए लोग उमड़ पड़े। लोगों ने अपनी हैसियत के अनुसार खरीददारी की। बाजार में मिठाई और रेडीमेड तथा अन्य वस्त्र व्यवासियों के यहां ग्राहक उमड़े और बिक्री भी ठीक रही। ऑटो मोबाइल मार्केट में आज तेजी देखी गई। दुपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री आज अच्छी रही।
शेरगढ़| धनतेरस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को शेरगढ़ कस्बे में बाजार एक तरह से खिल गया। दुकानदारों ने रात्रि में ही दुकानों में ही रहकर सवेरे जल्दी दुकानों के आगे टेंट आदि लगाकर दुकान को सजाया, जहां लक्ष्मी पूजन सामग्री, कपड़े, बर्तन व चांदी के सिक्के आदि आवश्यक सामान की खरीदारी की जा रही थी।
मथानिया. कस्बे में धनतेरस को लेकर बाजारों में दिनभर रौनक सी छाई रही ऐसे में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने धनतेरस पर चांदी के आभूषण के साथ बर्तनों की भी खरीददारी की गई। कस्बे क्षेत्र के उम्मेदनगर, जुड़, चौपासनी चारणान, भैंसेर कोटवाली, नेवरा, किरमसरिया, रामपुरा भाटियान, राजासनी सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों द्वारा धनतेरस पर बर्तनों सहित चांदी के सिक्के खरीदे।

इस अवसर पर श्री करणी आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय पर आरोग्य के देवता धन्वंतरि की पूजा-अर्चना कर सुख-समृद्धि तथा कोरोना से मुक्ति की कामना की गई। चांदी विक्रेता कमल सोनी ने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते आभूषणों का मार्केट मंदा रहा।
बिलाड़ा आंचलिक. रावर गांव स्थित राजकीय आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सालय में आयुर्वेद के देव भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा-अर्चना की गई। इस दिन को ‘आयुर्वेद योग पर चलूंगा सदा स्वस्थ बना रहुंगा’ संकल्प लेकर मनाया गया। इस मौके आयुर्वेद चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. गोपाल नारायण शर्मा सहित अनेक गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।
लोहावट. धनतेरस को लेकर शुक्रवार को लोहावट कस्बे का बाजार गुलजार रहा। धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर खरीदारी के लिए दुकानों में पहले से ही विशेष तैयारियां की गयी थी। आभूषण, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, ऑटोमोबाइल, मिठाइयों तथा सजावट सामग्री की दुकानों में काफी चहल पहल रही। रेडिमेड कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी लोग जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे थे।

बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने जेवरात, बरतन आदि खरीदे। नई सड़क, बद्री चौराहा रोड, स्टेशन रोड सहित अन्य जगहों पर भी धनतेरस को लेकर दुकानें सजी हुई है। लोगों ने धनतेरस पर शुभ मुहूर्त को देखकर ही खरीदारी किए। ईशरवाल ऑटो मोबाइल्स हीरो व जंभेश्वर होंडा बाइक के शो रूम में अधिक भीड़ देखी गई।
चामू. ग्रामीणों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। सुबह से ही बाजार में रौनक देखी गई। सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ बर्तनों की दुकान पर रही। वहीं रेडिमेड, मिठाई व किराणा स्टोर पर भी जमकर खरीदारी हुई।
पाबूजी मंदिर में भेंट किए वाद्य यंत्र

ग्राम पंचायत रायमलवाड़ा में धनतेरस और धन्वंतरि जयंती धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस मौके नवनिर्मित पाबूजी मंदिर में प्राचीन परंपरागत वाद्य यंत्र भेंट किए गए। ओमाराम कड़वासरा ने बताया कि पाबूजी महाराज के मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना और आरती के समय मिट्टी के बड़े मटके पर खाल से मडा हुआ माटे का वाद्ययंत्र बजाया जाता है।

शुक्रवार को विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना कर मंदिर में माटे स्थापित किए गए। इस दौरान पं. जसराज जोशी ने वाद्य यंत्रों सहित भगवान गणपति, पाबूजी की विधि-विधान से मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजा-अर्चना की। पुजारी बुधाराम भील ने ज्योत लगाकर सुख शांति और समृद्धि की कामना की।

वयोवृद्ध सारंगी वादक भोपा पूनाराम भील ने लोक देवता पाबूजी की महिमा का गुणगान किया। इस मौके समाजसेवी रेवंतराम सारण, अचलाराम कड़वासरा, गोरधनराम, बाबूराम, हरिराम, पुरखाराम, प्रतापराम कड़वासरा, आसूराम, बाबूराम, भोमाराम सहित अनेक गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

