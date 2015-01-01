पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल विवाह का दंश:ढाई साल की उम्र में हुआ था विवाह, 17 साल बाद अदालत में गुहार, निरस्त करो ब्याह

जोधपुर6 मिनट पहले
समता ने महज ढाई साल की मासूम उम्र में बाल विवाह के बंधन में बंधने के बाद 17 साल तक दंश झेला। वहीं अब बालिका वधु समता ने जोधपुर के पारिवारिक न्यायालय -1 में बाल विवाह निरस्त करने के लिए दस्तक दी है। पारिवारिक न्यायालय -1 के न्यायाधीश महेंद्र कुमार सिंघल ने समता के तथाकथित पति को समन जारी किया है।

तिंवरी तहसील निवासी करीब बीस वर्षीय समता का वर्ष 2003 में बाल विवाह ओसियां तहसील निवासी के साथ करवा दिया गया था। बाल विवाह के समय समता की उम्र महज ढाई साल की ही थी। बालिका वधु समता के ससुराल वाले लगातार गौना कर विदा करने का दबाव बनाए हुए है जबकि समता व इसके परिजनों ने काफी समय पहले ही ससुरालवालों को बाल विवाह मानने से इंकार कर दिया था। फिर भी ससुराल वालों द्वारा दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। वहीं कई तरह की धमकियां भी दी जा रही है।

इस बीच समता को सारथी ट्रस्ट की मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी एवं पुनर्वास मनोवैज्ञानिक डॉ. कृति भारती की बाल विवाह निरस्त की मुहिम के बारे में जानकारी मिली। समता ने बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए डॉ. कृति भारती से सम्पर्क किया। सारथी ट्रस्ट की डॉ. कृति भारती की मदद से समता ने जोधपुर पारिवारिक न्यायालय -1 में बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए वाद दायर किया है। प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के बाद पारिवारिक न्यायालय -1 के न्यायाधीश महेंद्र कुमार सिंघल ने समता के तथाकथित पति को समन जारी किया है। बाल विवाह पीडि़ता समता का कहना है कि उसे यह बाल विवाह बिल्कुल मंजूर नहीं है। वह बाल विवाह को नहीं मानती। पढ-लिखकर भविष्य संवारना चाहती हूं। बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए वाद दायर किया है।

