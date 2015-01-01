पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:एमबीए फोर्थ सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा की समय सारिणी जारी

जोधपुर40 मिनट पहले
जेएनवीयू की परीक्षाएं 20 नवंबर से शुरू होंगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. जैताराम विश्नोई ने बताया कि समय सारिणी जेएनवीयू की वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी है। परीक्षाएं दोपहर 12 से दाे बजे के बीच होंगी। प्रवेश पत्र 13 नवंबर की शाम तक ऑनलाइन जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। प्रो. विश्नोई ने बताया कि बीए, बीकाॅम, बीएससी द्वितीय के स्टूडेंट्स 18 नवंबर तक पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि बीए, बीएससी, बीएड़ तृतीय वर्ष की परीक्षाएं आयोजित करवाना प्रस्तावित हैं। इनमें कुछ विद्यार्थियों के प्रथम वर्ष एवं द्वितीय वर्ष में ड्यू होने के कारण प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षाएं आयोजित करवाई जा रही हैं। अतः ऐसे विद्यार्थी जैसे कि कंटोनमेंट जोन, प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं देने तथा अन्य किसी भी कारणवश परीक्षा में उपस्थित नहीं हो सकते हैं तो उन विद्यार्थियों को अनुत्तीर्ण न करके विद्यार्थी हित को देखते हुए विशेष परीक्षा आयोजित करवाई जाएगी।

एनसीईटी की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार बीएड (दो वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम) अंतिम वर्ष और बार काउंसलिंग के दिशा निर्देशानुसार एलएलबी अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षाएं आयोजित करवाई जा चुकी हैं। परंतु एलएलबी अंतिम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष के ड्यू पेपर की परीक्षाएं करवानी हैं। इसलिए विवि प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष के ड्यू पेपर की परीक्षा आयोजित करवाने जा रहा है।

प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष के अधिकतम विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देना चाहते हैं इसलिए अंतिम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों के प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष ड्यू पेपर के साथ प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षा भी करवाई जा रही है। विद्यार्थी अगर कंटोनमेंट जोन में हैं, प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं देनी है तो अनुत्तीर्ण नहीं किया जाएगा।

