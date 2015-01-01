पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक संघों ने विरोध दर्ज करवाया:आत्मरक्षा प्रशिक्षण ऑनलाइन करवाने के लिए संभागीय आयुक्त को दिया ज्ञापन

जोधपुर32 मिनट पहले
शिक्षिकाओं को आत्म रक्षा के गुर सिखाने के लिए जिले के सभी 17 ब्लॉक में ऑफलाइन की बजाय ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण देने की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय व राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत ने संभागीय आयुक्त को ज्ञापन दिया। शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष रूपाराम रलिया और जिलाध्यक्ष रूपाराम खोजा ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग के स्थानीय अधिकारियों की हठधर्मिता के कारण शिक्षकों को मजबूरन अपने-अपने ब्लॉक में जाकर प्रशिक्षण लेना पड़ रहा है।

इसमें कई शिक्षिकाएं तो ऐसी भी हैं जो अपने छोटे बच्चों को भी साथ लेकर जा रही है। ऐसे में कोरोना महामारी फैलने की भी पूरी आशंका है। इसलिए इसे ऑफलाइन किया जाए। इस दौरान नरेश सोलंकी, सुभाष विश्नोई, योगिता गुर्जर आदि पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे। इधर शिक्षक संघ शेखावत के संभाग संयोजक भंवरलाल काला व सह संभाग संयोजक त्रिलोकराम नायल के नेतृत्व में शिक्षकों ने मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर शिक्षकों के दस दिवसीय आत्म रक्षा प्रशिक्षण को ऑनलाइन करवाने की मांग की।

संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष भवानीसिंह फड़ाक व ऋतुराज ने बताया कि शिविर में जगह छोटी होने के साथ कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं की जा रही है, जबकि सरकार ने स्पष्ट आदेश दिया है कि कोविड-19 को देखते हुए यह प्रशिक्षण ऑनलाइन करवाया जाए, जबकि जोधपुर के अलावा प्रदेश में सभी जगह यह ट्रेनिंग ऑनलाइन करवाई जा रही है।

