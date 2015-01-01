पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीमाली समाज में अनूठी परंपरा:दशहरे पर पुरुष व धनतेरस पर महिलाएं खेजड़ी पूजन कर लक्ष्मी स्वरूप टहनियां व मिट्‌टी घर लाईं, आज दिवाली पर पूजन कर विसर्जित करेंगी

जोधपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • अयोध्या लौटने से पहले श्रीराम ने किया था खेजड़ी पूजन

श्रीमाली समाज में प्राचीन काल से एक अनूठी परंपरा है। समाज के पुरुष दशहरे व महिलाएं धनतेरस पर खेजड़ी की पूजा कर टहनियां और मिट्‌टी घर लाती हैं। इस महालक्ष्मी का प्रतीक माना जाता है। दीपावली पर पूजन कर अगले दिन फिर टहनियों को अलमारी में रखा जाता है और मिट्‌टी को तालाब में विसर्जित कर दिया जाता है। पूर्व नरेश गजसिंह भी समी (खेजड़ी) का पूजन करते हैं और दशहरा महोत्सव स्थल पर खेजड़ी का पौधा लगाया जाता है। कहा जाता है कि लंका जीतने के बाद रामजी ने खेजड़ी का पूजन किया था, इसके बाद ही अयोध्या लौटे थे।

