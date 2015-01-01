पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठिठुरन बरकरार:पारा 11डिग्री सेल्सियस; पिछले 3 साल में नवंबर में सबसे कम,पारा और गिरेगा, बढ़ेगी सर्दी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
जोधपुर शहर में ठिठुरन बरकरार और तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी है। शनिवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ, जाे इस माह का सबसे कम तापमान है। वहीं मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो अगले कुछ दिन तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है। पिछले तीन सालों में नवंबर में इतना कम तापमान कभी नहीं रहा।

शहर में उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाएं चलना आरंभ हो गई हैं, जिसकी वजह से सर्दी ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। शहर में इन हवाओं की वजह से अलसुबह व शाम के बाद ठिठुरन लगातार बढ़ रही है। पिछले दो दिनों में शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान करीब 4 डिग्री उतर चुका है, वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में भी स्थिरता है। शनिवार को अलसुबह ठंडी हवाएं चल रही थीं, जिसकी वजह से शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान शनिवार को फिर उतर गया। शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 0.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। वर्ष 2018 से अब तक नवंबर में इतना तापमान कभी नहीं उतरा। वर्ष 2018 में नवंबर का सबसे कम तापमान 7 नवंबर को 11.4 व वर्ष 2019 में नवंबर का सबसे कम तापमान 30 नवंबर को 12.9 डिग्री रहा। गत वर्ष तो नवंबर के पूरे माह में तापमान ज्यादा उतर ही नहीं पाया।

शनिवार को दिन निकलने के साथ धूप निकली और तापमान बढ़ने लगा, लेकिन शहर का अधिकतम तापमान आंशिक गिरावट के साथ 27.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ। वहीं दिन निकलने के साथ शहर के तापमान में फिर गिरावट शुरू हो गई और रात को भी उत्तर व पूर्व से हवाएं चलने की वजह से माहौल में ठंडक घुल गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शहर में अगले तीन-चार दिन तक हवाओं का रुख उत्तरी व पूर्वी होने की वजह से तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी रहेगा। शहर में सर्दी का असर बढ़ेगा। गौरतलब है कि शहर का नवंबर का औसत न्यूनतम तापमान 14.7 व अधिकतम तापमान 31.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस है।

