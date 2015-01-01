पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पारा 0.2 बढ़कर 11.9 डिग्री पहुंचा, ठिठुरन जारी

जोधपुर17 मिनट पहले
शहर का अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से मामूली बढ़ गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 0.2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी के 11.9 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। वहीं दिन निकलने के साथ धूप निकली और तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी शुरू हो गई। अधिकतम तापमान मामूली बढ़ोतरी के साथ 29.5 डिग्री पहुंच गया। हालांकि शहर में अलसुबह व शाम के बाद ठिठुरन बरकरार है। शहर में अभी दो दिन और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर रहेगा, इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावना है।
प. विक्षोभ ने बदला हवाओं का रुख
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले दो दिन से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर दिखना शुरू हो गया। इससे मंगलवार को शहर की तरफ बादलों की आवाजाही बढ़ी। हवाएं भी उत्तर व पूर्व की बजाय पश्चिमी चलने लगीं। इससे न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी की संभावनाएं बनने लगीं। अलसुबह उत्तरी हवाएं चल रही थीं। इनसे शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ पाया। अब शहर में बादल छाने की भी संभावनाएं बनेंगी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार यदि बादल छाए तो अधिकतम तापमान कम हो जाएगा।

