जोधपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण:नवंबर के नौ दिनों में मिले 3 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित

  • 125 नए संक्रमित मिले, कुल आंकड़ा 40 हजार 551 पहुंचा

जोधपुर। प्रदेश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े शहर जोधपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर से अपना कहर दिखाने लग गया है। नवंबर के इन नौ दिनों में ही यहां अब तक तीन हजार से अधिक संक्रमित मिल गए है। वहीं 36 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। सोमवार को दोपहर एक बार फिर यहां 125 नए संक्रमित मिल गए। इन्हें मिलाकर अब जोधपुर में कुल 40 हजार 551 कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए है। वहीं अब तक 572 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।शहर में एक दिन पहले ही रविवार को 491 नए रोगी मिले थे वहीं एक साथ 8 संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया था। नवंबर के शुरुआती नौ दिनों में ही 3154 रोगी मिल चुके हैं। नवंबर के इन नौ दिनों में 36 मौतें हुई और 2188 रोगी ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 40,551 पहुंचा गया है इनमें से 27164 ठीक हुए और 572 मौतें हो चुकी है। इस कहर के पीछे नगर निगम चुनाव में बरती गई लापरवाही को कारण माना जा रहा है। चुनाव के पहले से यह अंदेशा था कि मतदान के दिनों से सप्ताह भर बाद कोरोना का महाविस्फोट हो सकता है और हुआ भी ऐसा ही। इससे पहले अक्टूबर के अंतिम 10 दिनों में नए संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अधिकतर 200 से 300 के बीच रहने और गिरती मौतों से एकबारगी ऐसा लगने लगा था कि शहर में धीरे-धीरे कोरोना नियंत्रण आना लगा हो, लेकिन नवंबर के पिछले चार दिनों में लगातार नए रोगियों का आंकड़ा 450 से अधिक आने से खतरा फिर बढऩे की आशंका है।

