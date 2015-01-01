पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत आज, 21 बेंचों का गठन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, नई दिल्ली व राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष व जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रवींद्र कुमार जोशी के निर्देशन में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत होगी। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव सिद्धेश्वर पुरी ने बताया कि जोधपुर महानगर न्यायक्षेत्र में शुक्रवार तक कुल 6204 लंबित प्रकरणों को चिह्नित किया गया है, जिनमें धारा 138 पराक्रम्य विलेख अधिनियम (एनआईएक्ट) के प्रकरण, धन वसूली के मामले, मोटर एक्सीडेंट क्लेम के मामले, वैवाहिक विवाद (तलाक को छोड़कर) एवं अन्य सिविल मामले शामिल हैं तथा कुल 7898 प्रि-लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों को चिह्नित किया गया है जिनमें धन वसूली प्रकरण, बीएसएनएल से संबंधित प्रकरण व बिजली-पानी के बिल से संबंधित प्रकरण शामिल हैं। इसके लिए कुल 21 बेंचों का गठन किया गया है, जिनमें 19 बेंच न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों के लिए गठित की गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें