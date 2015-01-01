पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेएनवीयू:नेट जेआरएफ शोधार्थियों को प्री-पीएचडी परीक्षा में छूट , मेरिट के आधार पर मिलेगा प्रवेश

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में पीएचडी को लेकर नया ऑर्डिनेंस आ चुका है। नए ऑर्डिनेंस के बाद कई तरह के बदलाव हो जाएंगे। विवि के जेआरएफ स्टूडेंट्स को अब पीएचडी करने के लिए प्री-टेस्ट नहीं देना होगा बल्कि डिपार्टमेंट में सभी विद्यार्थियों की मेरिट के आधार पर प्रवेश और एमपीईटी परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद शोधार्थियों से काउंसलिंग करके शोध क्षेत्र या विषय के संबंध में चॉइस ली जाएगी। इधर, कुलपति ने सत्र 2021 में एमपीईटी परीक्षा करवाने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। सबसे पहले कुलपति एमपीईटी के नए को-ऑर्डिनेटर की नियुक्त करेंगे।

दरअसल, पीएचडी ऑर्डिनेंस 2016 में कई नियमों में बदलाव किया गया है। खासतौर पर यूजीसी नेट जेआरएफ के विद्यार्थियों को प्री पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा एमपीईटी देने से रियायत दी गई है । इसके अलावा भी कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। चूंकि पुराने नियम से यूजीसी नेट जेआरएफ करने के बावजूद विद्यार्थियों को एमपीईटी परीक्षा देकर पीएचडी में प्रवेश दिया जाता था, लेकिन अब नए संशोधित ऑर्डिनेंस के तहत नेट जेआरएफ के विद्यार्थियों को एमपीईटी परीक्षा से रियायत दे दी जाएगी।

नेट जेआरएफ के विद्यार्थी सीधे प्रवेश लेंगे। वहीं डिपार्टमेंट में सभी विद्यार्थियों की मेरिट के आधार पर इनको प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सबसे अहम पीएचडी के संशोधित ऑर्डिनेंस में अब एमपीईटी परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद शोधार्थियों से काउंसलिंग करके शोध के संबंध में चॉइस ले ली जाएगी। इस चॉइस के आधार पर ही उनको पीएचडी में शोध क्षेत्र का निर्धारित किया जाएगा।

अब नौकरीपेशा को देना होगा प्रमाण पत्र
अब तक तो कई पीएचडीधारक नौकरी के साथ-साथ शोध कार्य कर लेते थे, पर नए ऑर्डिनेंस लागू होने के बाद प्रणाली सख्त हो जाएगी। अगर कोई नौकरीपेशा पीएचडी करना चाहता था, उसे प्रमाण पत्र देना होगा। संशोधन के तहत अब शोधार्थियों को शोध पत्र यूजीसी की केयर लिस्ट या स्कोपअस में रजिस्टर्ड जर्नल में ही शोध पत्रों का प्रकाशन करना होगा।

नए संशोधित ऑर्डिनेंस के तहत अब शोधार्थियों को संबंधित विभाग में नियमित उपस्थिति देनी होगी। इसके अलावा हर छह प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट जमा करवाने में देरी पर शोधार्थियों से एक साथ प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट नहीं ली जाएगी। नियमित रूप से 75 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति देनी होगी।

