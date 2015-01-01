पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर का मौसम:रात में हुई बारिश से सुबह बढ़ गई सर्दी, लोगों को हुआ शीत लहर का अहसास

जोधपुर26 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर शहर में शनिवार सुबह ऐसा नजर आ रहा था आसमान।
  • तापमान में और आ सकती है गिरावट

सूर्यनगरी में एक बार फिर शीतलहर का आगमन हो चुका है। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में शुक्रवार को बदले मौसम के कारण जोधपुर शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्र में हुई हल्की बारिश के मौसम पूरी तरह से बदल गया। सुबह के समय चल रही ठंडी हवा ने लोगों की कंपकपी छूड़ा दी। एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर से उत्तर भारत को प्रभावित करने वाला है। यह सिस्टम उत्तर-पूर्वी पाकिस्तान और इससे सटे जम्मू कश्मीर के करीब बना हुआ है। इसके प्रभाव से पश्चिमी राजस्थान का मौसम बदला है।

जोधपुर में कल रात को मौसम बदल गया था। तेज हवा के साथ शहर में हल्की बारिश हुई, जबकि आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कुछ स्थान पर अच्छी बारिश होने से वातावरण में ठंडक घुल गई। आज सुबह शहर में हल्की कोहरे की परत छाई हुई थी। दिन चढ़ने के साथ कोहरा छंट गया। वहीं रात का तापमान नीचे गिर 10 डिग्री के आसपास आ गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आज शहर में अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है। दिसम्बर माह में पहली बार तापमान 30 डिग्री से नीचे आएगा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले कुछ दिन अच्छी सर्दी पड़ने की संभावना है।

