जोधपुर मेयर चुनाव:किसी भी प्रत्याशी ने वापस नहीं लिया नामांकन, नगर निगम उत्तर में महापौर पद के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा में टक्कर

40 मिनट पहले
  • दक्षिण में त्रिकोणीय स्थिति, मतदान 10 को

जोधपुर. जोधपुर नगर निगम उत्तर और दक्षिण के महापौर पद के लिए नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि पर आज किसी भी प्रत्याशी ने नाम वापस नहीं लिया। हालांकि दक्षिण में निर्दलीय पार्षद हेमलता परिहार द्वारा अपना नामांकन वापस लेने की चर्चा थी लेकिन उन्होंने अपना नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया। अब दोनों निगमों में कांग्रेस-भाजपा के चारों प्रत्याशी के साथ ही निर्दलीय हेमलता परिहार भी मैदान में है। इन्हें आज चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए गए।

कांग्रेस और भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को उनके सिंबल और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हेमलता परिहार को विद्युत पोल चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किया गया है। बता दे कि निगम उत्तर से कांग्रेस ने कुंती परिहार (देवड़ा) को मैदान में उतारा है, तो भाजपा की ओर से डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी ने नामांकन भरा था। वहीं निगम दक्षिण में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में वनिता सेठ तो उनके सामने कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक है। अब इनके बीच दस नवंबर को चुनाव होगा। जोधपुर में मेयर बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस और भाजपा को एक-एक नगर निगमों में स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है।

इनमें कांग्रेस को उत्तर और भाजपा को दक्षिण में बहुमत मिला है। इसके बावजूद दोनों दलों ने एक दूसरे के खेमे में सेंधमारी की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं और इसीलिए दोनों निगमों में अपने प्रत्याशी उतार रखे है। दोनों दलों ने एक दूसरे की सेंधमारी से बचने के लिए पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर उन्हें होटलों में ठहरा दिया है। भाजपा के पार्षद अंबाजी तो कांग्रेस के पार्षद जैसलमेर और कुंभलगढ़ में होटल में बंद है। भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों दल अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा कर रहे है।

उत्तर निगम में जहां कांग्रेस का महापौर साफ बनता दिख रहा है, वहीं कांग्रेस की नजर दक्षिण निगम पर भी जम गई है। यहां भाजपा के पास 43 पार्षद के साथ पूरा बहुमत है लेकिन कांग्रेस अपने 29 पार्षद, आठ निर्दलीय और भाजपा के पास पांच पार्षद तोडक़र अपना बोर्ड बनाने जुगत में है। कांग्रेस ने भी अपने पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर दी है। महापौर प्रत्याशी चयन के बाद उठे विरोध को कम करने और पार्षदों के खिसकने के डर से कांग्रेस ने पार्षदों को जोधपुर से बाहर शिफ्ट कर दिया है। निगम उत्तर के पार्षदों को तो निगम दक्षिण के पार्षदों को जैसलमेर भेजा गया है।

दक्षिण के बोर्ड पर काबिज होने के लिए कांग्रेस अब भी निर्दलीय के साथ भाजपा के पार्षदों को अपने खेमे में लाने की जुगत में है, जो संभव होना आसान नहीं लग रहा है। उत्तर के पार्षद दल को महापौर प्रत्याशी कुंती परिहार (देवड़ा) लीड कर रही है, जबकि दक्षिण के दल के साथ कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता साथ में गए हैं।

बता दे कि महापौर पद के लिए मतदान 10 नवंबर को प्रात: 10 बजे से अपराह्व 2 बजे तक होगा जबकि मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद की जाएगी। इसी तरह उप महापौर के लिए निर्वाचन की तिथि 11 नवंबर होगी। उपमहापौर के लिए बैठक प्रात: 10 बजे, नामांकन पत्रों का प्रस्तुतिकरण प्रात: 11 बजे तक, नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा प्रात: 11.30 बजे से, अभ्यर्थिता वापसी अपराह्व 2 बजे तक और मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो अपराह्व 2.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा। मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी।

18 तक निर्वाचन व्यय लेखा प्रस्तुत करेंगे
जोधपुर नगर निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण से चुनाव लडऩे वाले सभी अभ्यर्थी 18 नवंबर तक अपना निर्वाचन व्यय लेखा प्रभारी अधिकारी निर्वाचन व्यय लेखा जांच अनुभाग (राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र जिला परिषद के सामने) प्रस्तुत करेंगे। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के अनुसार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग राजस्थान की अधिसूचना के अनुसार नगर पार्षद का चुनाव लडऩे वाले प्रत्येक अभ्यर्थी को चुनाव परिणाम की घोषणा के 15 दिन के भीतर निर्वाचन व्यय लेखा जिला निर्वाचन अधिकरी (कलक्टर) को प्रस्तुत करना अनिवार्य है।

