समर्थन मूल्य:राजस्थान में बाजरा, ज्वार, मक्का व कपास की खरीद नहीं, हाईकोर्ट ने केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार से मांगा जवाब

जोधपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट की जोधपुर स्थित मुख्य पीठ।
  • पाली की किसान वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने दायर की जनहित याचिका

हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को राजस्थान में समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा, मक्का, ज्वार व कपास की खरीद नहीं करने को लेकर राज्य व केन्द्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। पाली की किसान वेलफेयर सोसायटी की एक जनहित याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने यह आदेश जारी किया। इस याचिका की अगली सुनवाई 4 जनवरी को होगी। तब तक केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार को हाईकोर्ट को यह बताना है कि समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के लिए प्रदेश में क्या व्यवस्था की गई और अब तक कितनी खरीद की जा चुकी है।

पाली की किसान वेलफेयर सोसायटी की एक जनहित याचिका पर आज न्यायाधीश संगीतराज लोढ़ा व न्ययाधीश रामेश्वर लाल व्यास की खंडपीठ में अधिवक्ता मोती सिंह राजपुरोहित ने याचिकाकर्ता का पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद करने के लिए खरीफ की 14 फसलों के दाम तय किए है। इन फसलों की किसानों से खरीद करने के लिए राज्य में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर केन्द्र खोल इनकी खरीद की जानी थी। इन 14 फसलों में से राजस्थान की मूंग, अरहर, कपास, मूंगफली, ज्वार, बाजरा व मक्का की फसल भी शामिल है। राजस्थान में मक्का, ज्वार, कपास व बाजरे की व्यापक स्तर पर फसल ली जाती है। लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने ज्वार, बाजरा, मक्का व कपास की फसल को समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद करने के आदेश ही नहीं दिए है। राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ मूंग और अरहर की फसल को ही समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदने के आदेश दिए है। बाजरा, ज्वार, मक्का व कपास की खरीद नहीं होने से किसानों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। यदि राज्य सरकार इन फसलों की खरीद करने में विफल रहती है तो केन्द्र सरकार को इनकी खरीद करनी चाहिये क्योंकि यह केन्द्र से जुड़ा मामला है। खंडपीठ ने याचिकाकर्ता का पक्ष सुनने के बाद केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर अगली सुनवाई तिथि 4 जनवरी से पहले इस मामले में अब तक उठाए गए कदमों के बारे जानकारी देने का आदेश दिया है।

