पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जोधपुर पंचायत:जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए नामांकन शुरू, 21 जिलों में चार चरणों में होंगे चुनाव

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जोधपुर। प्रदेश के तीन शहरों में हुए छह नगर निगमों में चुनाव के बाद अब 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया बुधवार से शुरु हो गई। नामांकन दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख 9 नवंबर है। हालांकि अभी तक भाजपा-कांग्रेस सहित क्षेत्रीय दलों की ओर से प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं की गई है इसलिए आज राजनीतिक दलों के प्रत्याशियों की ओर से नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किए गए।आठ नवंबर को रविवार के कारण नामांकन नहीं होंगे। 11 नवंबर की दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी।

चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर, दूसरे चरण के लिए 27 नवंबर, तीसरे चरण के लिए 1 दिसंबर और चौथे चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को सुबह 7.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा। मतगणना 8 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर होगी। इसी तरह, प्रधान या प्रमुख का चुनाव 10 दिसंबर और उप प्रधान या उप प्रमुख का चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होगा।इन चार चरणों में 21 जिलों में 636 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव होंगे। इसके अलावा 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव होंगे। 21 जिलों में 2 करोड़ 41 लाख, 87 हजार 946 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। प्रदेश के अजमेर, चूरू, नागौर, बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर, हनुमानगढ़, प्रतापगढ़, भीलवाड़ा, जैसलमेर, राजसमंद, बीकानेर, जालोर, सीकर, बूंदी, झालावाड़, टोंक, चित्तौडग़ढ़, झुंझुनूं और उदयपुर जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव चार चरणों में करवाए जाएंगे। इनके लिए 21 जिलों में 33611 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें