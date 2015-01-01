पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:उत्तर नगर निगम: महापौर ने पहली ही बैठक में अफसरों से ‘खजाना’ भरने की प्लानिंग मांगी

जोधपुर4 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम उत्तर की महापौर कुंती परिहार (देवड़ा) रविवार को अवकाश के बावजूद दफ्तर पहुंचीं और निगम अफसरों के साथ बैठक कर शहर के डेवलपमेंट व आय को लेकर चर्चा की, लेकिन उनका फाेकस आय बढ़ाने पर ही रहा। महापौर ने आय के एक-एक मामले पर अफसरों से लंबी चर्चा की और उठते-उठते अफसरों से खाली खजाने को भरने की प्लानिंग भी मांग ली।

उन्होंने मेट्रो सिटी के तर्ज पर विज्ञापन कैप्सूल बनाकर नीलाम कर आय बढ़ाने के साथ ही इसके लिए प्राइम साइटें तय करने को कहा। साथ ही शहर में वर्तमान में लगाए यूनीपाेल को उत्तर व दक्षिण में बांटने के लिए अलग से सूची तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने उत्तर निगम के लैंड बैंक पर भी चर्चा कर अफसरों से कहा कि वे जल्द ही निगम संपत्तियों को चिह्नित कर उसकी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट तैयार करे और कार्य योजना बनाकर निगम उत्तर की आय बढ़ाने के प्रयास करे। आय के मामले में उन्होंने घंटाघर की ऐतिहासिक धरोहर के संरक्षण और संवर्धन के लिए प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने को कहा। उन्होंने घंटाघर के हेरिटेज लुक को बनाए रखने, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को सुधारने के साथ क्लॉक टॉवर के एलिवेशन को सुरक्षित करने के निर्देश भी दिए। महापौर ने जब क्लॉक टॉवर को देखने के लिए टिकट व्यवस्था लागू करने का सुझाव रखा तो किसी भी अफसर ने ऐसी व्यवस्था के पूर्व में लागू होने की बात से अवगत नहीं करवाया और अफसर उनके सुझाव पर सिर हिलाते रहे।

हकीकत में वर्ष 2012-13 में तत्कालीन महापौर रामेश्वर दाधीच ने क्लॉक टॉवर की मरम्मत करवाने के साथ ही वहां लगी घड़ी को कांच में कवर करवाया था। इसके बाद महापौर के नेतृत्व वाली मार्केट कमेटी के निर्णय पर घंटाघर की घड़ी व क्लॉक टॉवर देखने के लिए देसी पर्यटक से 10 और विदेश पर्यटक से 30 रुपए वसूलने की व्यवस्था लागू की थी। इसके कारण ही निगम को 7-8 लाख रुपए की आय प्रतिवर्ष होती थी, लेकिन मार्च में लॉकडाउन व घंटाघर की मरम्मत के चलते फिलहाल यह व्यवस्था बंद है, लेकिन टिकट की व्यवस्था पूर्व में लागू है, इस बात से सभी अधिकारी अनजान ही रहे।

विकास कार्यों की गुणवत्ता के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं होगा
महापौर ने उत्तर निगम सीमा में विकास कार्य करने वाली ठेका फर्म को तय समय में काम पूरा करने के लिए पाबंद करने के साथ ही विकास कार्यों की गुणवत्ता के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं करने की बात पर जोर दिया। महापौर ने कहा कि ठेका फर्म समय पर बिल प्रस्तुत करे ताकि उसके भुगतान की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा सके। उन्होंने यूडी टैक्स प्रक्रिया का सरलीकरण कर जो व्यक्ति ऑनलाइन बकाया यूडी टैक्स जमा करवाना चाहे तो उसके लिए राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक से संपर्क कर ऑनलाइन सुविधा भी शुरू करने को कहा। बैठक में आयुक्त (उत्तर) रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर, उप महापौर अब्दुल करीम जोनी, उपायुक्त अयूब खान व आकांक्षा बैरवा सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

