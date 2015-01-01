पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएं लाई सीजन की पहली शीतलहर

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
अशोक उद्यान में सुबह 7:30 बजे धुंध में वॉकिंग करते लोग।
  • दिन का पारा 22.1 डिग्री

शहर में बुधवार को पहली बार शीतलहर चली, जिसकी वजह से दिन का तापमान उतर कर 22.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। दिन में भी ठिठुरन कायम थी वहीं शाम के बाद तो सर्दी का असर और बढ़ गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट की संभावना है। शहर में दो दिनों से लगातार उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएं चल रही है। जिसकी वजह से शहर का न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान उतर रहे है। यहीं कारण है कि शहर का अधिकतम तापमान पिछले 24 घंटों में करीब 2.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस उतर गया है। शहर में अलसुबह से हल्की धुंध छाई हुई थी और उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं चल रही थी। जिसके चलते शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान करीब एक डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 11.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। दिन निकलने के साथ धूप निकली लेकिन उत्तर पूर्व हवाओं की वजह से तापमान ज्यादा नहीं चढ़ पाया। सुबह 11:30 बजे तक तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस ही था वहीं दिन निकलने के साथ धूप निकली लेकिन हवाओं ने इसे बेअसर रखा।

शहर का अधिकतम तापमान भी 22.1 ही रहा। दिन गुजरने के बाद हवाओं की गति धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगी। जिसकी वजह से रात तक ठिठुरन बहुत बढ़ गई। रात 11 बजे तक हवाओं की गति 8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा पहंुच गई वहीं हवाएं उत्तर पूर्वी होने की वजह से शहर के तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो गुरुवार सुबह भी तेज ठंड रहेगी तथा शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है।
कब मानी जाती है शीतलहर: शहर का तापमान जब औसत तापमान से 5 डिग्री उतर जाए तो उस दिन चलने वाली हवाओं काे शीतलहर कहा जाता है। शहर का दिसंबर माह का औसत अधिकतम तापमान 27.3 है तथा बुधवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान औसत से 5.2 कम यानि 22.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इस सीजन में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ।
2 दिन से रुकी नहीं उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं
उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं हमेशा ठंडी होती है। हिमाचल व उसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी के बाद जब उधर से हवा चलती हैं तो उसे उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं माना जाता है। पिछले दो दिनों से उत्तर पूर्वी हवाएं ही चल रही हैं। दो दिन में 16 बार हवा की गति रिकॉर्ड होती है। इसमें से रात 11:30 बजे तक 11 बार गति नापी गई। इनमें से एक बार भी हवा बंद नहीं थी।

दिनभर यूं चली हवाएं
समय गति पारा
सुबह 5:30 10 11.8
सुबह 11:30 6 12.0
दोपहर 2:30 4 18.0
शाम 5:30 6 19.2
रात 8:30 6 16.0
रात 11:30 8 11.3

