वोटिंग:कोरोना होने पर भी नहीं खोया हौसला, मतदान करने पहुंचे कच्छवाह बोले- जानता हूं, एक वोट की कीमत क्या होती है?

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 46 मरीज वोट डालने पहुंचे, वार्ड 31-40 में 5 ताे 71-80 में 20 ने किया मतदान
  • आधे मरीजों को ही दिए पीपीई किट, बाकी को भूला प्रशासन
  • बूथों पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों काे भी नहीं पता था, संक्रमित कब आएंगे

वार्ड-79 के नागौरी बेरा क्षेत्र में रहने वाले प्रदीप कच्छवाह किसी भी चुनाव में वोट देने में कोताही नहीं बरतते। पर इस बार कोरोना वोट देने के बीच अड़चन बनकर आ गया। निगम चुनाव से महज दो-तीन दिन पहले वह, उनकी पत्नी और बेटी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ गए। पॉजिटिव का सुनकर भी उन्होंने हौसला नहीं खोया, फिक्र थी तो केवल वोट डालने की। जब वोट देने का पता चला तो पॉजिटिव होने का दर्द भी काफूर हो गया।

कच्छवाह का कहना है कि वे चुनाव में एक वोट की कीमत अच्छे से जानते हैं और अच्छा जनप्रतिनिधि चुनने का यह मौका पांच साल में एक बार ही आता है। कच्छवाह फोटोग्राफी व्यवसाय से जुड़े हैं। पत्नी राजश्री की तबीयत कुछ खराब थी। 26 को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। एक दिन बाद वह और बेटी मानसी भी पॉजिटिव आ गए। कच्छवाह बताते हैं कि काेराेना होने से ज्यादा उन्हें वोट डालने की फिक्र थी, क्योंकि कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ कि वोट नहीं दिया।

फिर पता चला कि पॉजिटिव लोगों के वोट देने के लिए समय निश्चित किया गया है। क्वारेंटाइन के लिए घर आए नर्सिंगकर्मी को बताया कि वे वोट देना चाहते हैं। उसने बताया कि पीपीई किट सहित अन्य व्यवस्था कर दी जाएगी। हमें लेने एंबुलेंस आई थी, लेकिन अपनी कार से किसान कन्या स्कूल में वोट देकर आए। मानसी ने बताया कि मम्मी की तबीयत ज्यादा खराब थी और वे मना कर रही थीं। उन्हें मोटिवेट किया तो राजी हो गईं।

कपिल कच्छवाह ने बताया कि पत्नी विमला, भाई की पत्नी डॉ. वीनू 20 को पॉजिटिव आ गए थे। होम आइसोलेट किया गया। उन्होंने बीएलओ को वोट देने के बारे में बताया। बीएलओ ने बताया कि गाड़ी व पीपीई की व्यवस्था कर दी जाएगी। कपिल बताते हैं, एक नागरिक का कर्तव्य है कि वे वोट जरूर दें। यही सोचकर वोट दिया।

प्रशासन ने 700+ कोरोना मरीज चिह्नित किए थे

शहर की आधी सरकार चुनने में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज भी पीछे नहीं रहे। प्रशासन द्वारा चिह्नित 700+ मरीजों में से 46 वोट देने पहुंचे। आधी जगह चिकित्सा विभाग ने मरीजों को पीपीई किट पहुंचाए, लेकिन आधी जगह भूल गया। कुछ मरीज ताे दिन में ही वोट डालकर चले गए। बूथों पर तैनात जवानाें काे भी यह नहीं पता था कि मरीज कैसे आएंगे और कब आएंगे। 71 से 80 वार्ड के बीच सबसे ज्यादा 20 से अधिक संक्रमित वोट डालने पहुंचे।

पहली बार वोट डाला, लेकिन अंगुली पर स्याही नहीं लग पाई

वार्ड-55 के कागा सेवा सदन स्कूल में 32 वर्षीय महिला पीपीई किट पहनकर अंतिम 10 मिनट में वोट देने पहुंची। महिला ने बताया कि पहली बार वोट डालने का क्रेज था, इसलिए संक्रमित होने के बाद भी वोट डालने गई, लेकिन गाइडलाइन के चलते में हाथ पर स्याही नहीं लग पाई, इसका दुख है।

वोट हमारा अधिकार, कुछ भी हो देना था

  • वार्ड-38 के राजकीय सीनियर सेंकेड्री स्कूल राजमहल गुलाब सागर में दो भाई पॉजिटिव होने के बाद भी वोट देने आए। दोनों ने कहा कि वोट देना हमारा अधिकार परिस्थिति कैसी भी हो वोट देना ही था।
  • वार्ड-52 के वैदिक कन्या उमावि मतदान केन्द्र में 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति पीपीई किट में वोट डालने पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में मतदान देना हमारा अधिकार है, उसी की पालना की।

वार्ड-11 में दिन में ही वाेट डाल गए संक्रमित

चिह्नित संक्रमितों को प्रशासन की ओर से निर्धारित समय की जानकारी नहीं देने की वजह से वार्ड-11 में संक्रमित दाेपहर ढाई बजे ही वोट डालकर चले गए। उन्होंने बताया कि हमको किसी ने नहीं बताया था और हमारे क्वारेंटाइन का पीरियड पूरा हो गया है, इसलिए दिन में ही वोट डालने आ गए। ऐसे 11 से 20 वार्ड में कई कोरोना संक्रमितों से बात की तो अधिकांश ने कहा- समय और गाइडलाइन की कोई जानकारी चिकित्सा विभाग या जिला प्रशासन की ओर से नहीं दी गई।

