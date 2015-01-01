पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनाकाल ने खुशियों के मौकों को यूं संक्रमित किया:अब पाणिग्रहण (विवाह) भी बना परीक्षा, अनुमति मिली या नहीं, ये परिणाम जानने उमड़े परिजन

जाेधपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना ने दाे लाेगाें के हमराह बनने, खुशियाें तथा परिजनाें-परिचिताें के एकत्र हाेने के उत्सव पाणिग्रहण (विवाह) काे भी परीक्षा में बदल दिया है। जी हां, नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादी आयोजन की अनुमति लेने के लिए पहले प्रशासन को सूचना देना, तय संख्या अनुसार मेहमान और आयोजन स्थल की व्यवस्था बताना, रसीद कटवाकर आज्ञा लेना किसी परीक्षा से कम नहीं।

कलेक्ट्रेट में मंगलवार को यह परीक्षा परिणाम जानने उमड़े लोग नहीं, बल्कि शादी आयोजन की अनुमति मिली या नहीं, यह देखते वर एवं वधू पक्ष के चिंतित घरवाले हैं। इन लोगों ने सोमवार को शादी की अनुमति के लिए आवेदन किए थे। जिन्हें अनुमति मिली, उसकी सूची मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में नोटिस बोर्ड पर लगाई गई।
जिनके यहां 2-4 दिन में शादी, उन्हें ही मिली अनुमति
दिसंबर मध्य तक सावों के सीजन के कारण बड़ी संख्या में विवाह आयोजन की अनुमति मांगी गई थी। हालांकि मंगलवार को जारी सूची में उन्हीं लोगों को अनुमति मिली जिनके यहां अगले 2-4 दिन में ही शादी है।
आमंत्रण पत्र बांटे, अब धर्मसंकट में पड़े
जिन घरों में अगले कुछ ही दिनों में शादी है और निमंत्रण पत्र तक बांटे जा चुके हैं, वे नई गाइडलाइन से धर्मसंकट में हैं। मेहमानों की संख्या 100 तक सीमित होने से उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा कि अब आमंत्रित हुए अतिथियों की संख्या को सीमित कैसे करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें